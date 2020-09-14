Local NBA scout: Heat over C's in 6 or 7

As for watching the Boston Celtics versus the Miami Heat, which begins Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., local NBA scout Jeff Nelson is repeating his mantra for the previous series between the Celtics and Raptors.
Wear a seatbelt.
“This is going to be a physical series, very physical,” said Nelson, who is a regional scout for the Philadelphia 76ers.
“Miami is a physical team, but the Celitcs won’t back down,” said Nelson. “Both teams deserve to be here and both are playing well. I believe the Heat, as a unit, are deeper and more on point with what they’re to do. And Jimmy Butler has been a great addition.”
Nelson picks the Heat in “six or seven” games.
“Nobody will be sweeping or anything like that,” said Nelson. “It will be a tough, long series, like it should be at this point of the year.”
Here’s what Nelson has to say about key issues and matchups in this series:
Three-point plan
“The Heat are the second best three-point shooting (38 percent) in the bubble and the Celtics are the best at defending the three (30 percent).
“The Heat, in general, live by the three-point shot. Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro are lethal. The Celtics take a lot of threes, too, but lately have been inconsistent.
Crying foul
“The Heat not only shoot the ball well, but they get to the line a lot whereas the Celtics are noted for fouling, leading the playoffs.”
Butler vs. Tatum
“There are a lot of factors in this series, but I believe this one might be the most important: Jimmy Butler vs. Jayson Tatum.
“At this point of the playoffs the best players take over. Butler, in my opinion, is the best player because he not only can score from anywhere and create his own shot, but he can defend as well as anyone.
“I believe Butler will be on Tatum a lot, trying to take him out of the games. The pressure is on Tatum to answer that, playing well, and not forcing up too many bad shots.”
The Kemba factor
“I wonder if Kemba Walker’s problems against Toronto had as much to do with his knee, which was causing him trouble heading into the bubble.
“He missed some practices and hasn’t always been himself. The bottom line is you brought him here for a series like Toronto and Miami, so he has to shoot more than nine times compared to Jaylen Brown shooting 20-plus times.
“I expect the Celtics to try to get Kemba going. He can get hot and take over a game or even a series. We just haven’t seen it yet.”
A Hayward return
“Hayward definitely helps their depth, which was lacking at times against Toronto. He gives the Celtics another body to match up with Robinson and Herro, because of his length and athleticism.
“Hayward is a plus on offense, too, because he is a good passer and can create his own shot. He doesn’t need screens to score.
Smart advantage?
“If Marcus Smart keeps playing like he has been – the number one defender in the bubble – on both sides of the floor and stays out of foul trouble, the Celtics chances get better. He can guard anyone, one through five. If he can hit his open threes, the Celtics have can win this series.”
Summary: Heat hotter team
“This is not an easy series to predict because both are very good teams. I’m going with Miami because of Butler. They also have guys like Goran Dragic (21.1 pts per game) and Bam Adebayo (16.2 ppg., 11.7 rpg) that are tough, tough players. Obviously, the Celtics have Jaylen Brown (21.0 ppg), too, and Daniel Theis has, for the most part, played very well. If Tatum outplays Butler or the Celtics bother the Heat’s three-point shooting, then everything changes. But as it looks, I believe right now Miami is a little bit better.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@newburyportnews.com.
***
Eastern Conference Finals schedule
Celtics-Heat
Here's the schedule for the Celtics vs. Heat (EST)
Game 1 -- Tuesday, Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m.
Game 2 -- Thursday, Sept. 17, Time TBD
Game 3 -- Saturday, Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m.
Game 4 -- TBD
Game 5* -- TBD
Game 6* -- TBD
Game 7* -- TBD
*If necessary
