The spring track season came to a fitting end for a pair of local athletes.
At the New England Championships held in Bangor, Maine over the weekend, both Amesbury’s Aiden Donovan and Pentucket’s Will Pessina found themselves competing against the best of the best in the region. Donovan, a junior, shined in the shot put pit one last time this season, placing 14th overall with a throw of 50-4.
Pessina, a senior, started his year by breaking the Panthers’ school record in the discus. and at New England’s, he ended it with a throw of 140-1 to finish 19th in the event.
Abt, Endicott make College World Series
It’s safe to say that Newbury native Joe Abt had an exciting freshman year on the Endicott College baseball team.
The former Triton standout and two-time Daily News All-Star only saw action in four games this spring, going 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI, but was part of a Gulls team that made the program’s first ever trip to the Division 3 College World Series. The Gulls (45-9) beat Ithaca College twice to win the Super Regional (12-10 and 7-3), then got to fly out to Cedar Rapids, Iowa for a truly special experience.
Abt and Endicott did end up losing their first two games to No. 10/12 Baldwin Wallace (13-9) and No. 25 Misericordia (13-6) to get eliminated from the College World Series, but still made program history this spring.
Callie Batchelder named All-American
It’s a pretty good time to be a member of Newburyport’s Batchelder family.
Last week, Harvard lacrosse commit Callie — a recently-graduated senior of Governor’s Academy — received a list of accolades. Besides being named All-ISL and All-NEPSAC, she was also selected as the NEPSAC Class B Player of the Year as well as a National High School All-American. Her younger sister, sophomore Cece, was named All-ISL and All-NEPSAC as well.
And of course their mother, Catherine, will be coaching the Newburyport High girls in the Division 3 Final Four on Wednesday.
Newburyport Youth Hockey registration open
Registration for the NYHL Instructional Hockey Program is now open.
The instructional hockey program is designed for boys and girls ages 5-8. The program offers two practices each week, one cross-ice game on Saturday afternoons, and the option to continue participating in the Learn to Skate Program. All practices and games are held at the Graf Rink in Newburyport.
All players must be able to skate on their own without assistance. For more information, please visit www.nyhl.org or email Josh Freeman at joshf@nyhl.org.
