A couple of corrections and an addition from the New Balance Nationals track article that was published last week.
To start, the members of the Newburyport girls 4x800 relay team that took 21st (10:03.47) was actually Annabel Murray, Blake Parker, Hailey LaRosa and Ciera Geraghty. The names mentioned in the original article, Olivia Gustafson, Violet Moore, Sophia Franco and Lilly Pons, was the Sprint Medley team that ended up finishing 42nd in the event (5:01.81).
Also, the Clipper girls had another team competing that was mistakenly not mentioned in the original article. The program’s 4x200 relay team of Lucy Buchmayr, Devin Stroope, Morgan Felts and Annie Shay placed 46th in 1:48.13.
Volpone, UVA-Wise are rolling
It’s now a three game winning streak for Newbury’s Paige Volpone and the UVA-Wise women’s lacrosse team.
The former Triton standout has started every game this spring for the Cavaliers (6-3), and has been a standout on defense. Which shouldn’t come as a surprise, seeing as the junior was named a quad-captain of the team before the season started.
Impressive run
I’ll have more notes from the MIAA state tournaments as they wrap up over the weekend, but one in particular stood out to me right away.
Seeing as both the Pentucket and Newburyport girls basketball teams made runs to the Division 2 quarterfinals, I wanted to check who ended up winning the title in that division. Turns out, it was No. 5 Foxborough earning a commanding 73-53 win over No. 6 Dracut on Saturday at the Tsongas Center.
But what’s so special about that, you ask?
Well, over its five-game run to claim the championship, Foxborough (24-1) beat its playoff opponents by an average of 24.4 points per game — and not a single contest was really all that close. It beat No. 28 Holliston (68-35), No. 12 South High (71-55), No. 13 Chicopee (76-30), No. 1 Walpole (51-34) and then No. 6 Dracut in the finals.
Commented
