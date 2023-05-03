It was a proper sendoff for Newburyport’s Max Katavolos.
Over the weekend, the senior tied a career high with six goals and broke his career best with eight points to lead the St. Michael’s men’s lacrosse team to a 17-10 win over American International in its season finale. For his efforts, Katavolos earned one last Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Week honor, as he finished the season with 25 goals in 13 games for the Knights (6-7).
For his career, Katavolos finished ninth in program history in goals (89), 17th in points (116) and second in man-up goals (19), and helped lead the Knights to the program’s best record since 2015. All of this was also done in just 42 games over three seasons, as Katavolos had his freshman year wiped out with the pandemic and is bypassing his granted fifth year to get an MBA and play lacrosse in Italy.
Fehlner’s first hit a HR!
There will certainly be many more to come, but Newburyport’s Jack Fehlner made sure his first collegiate hit would be a memorable one.
Last week, the Roanoke College freshman blasted a 3-run home run against Pfeiffer for the very first hit of his college career, while also earning the start in the field at shortstop. Fehlner has seen action in 10 games this spring for the Maroons (25-15), and has four runs scored along with a stolen base.
That power has been evident in the Clippers’ dugout the last few years, as Fehlner hit two homers and batted a ridiculous .520 last season on his way to being named Daily News MVP for the second straight year.
White goes No. 8 in MLB mock
Rowley native Thomas White has long been a top prospect in his class, and should be gearing up to hear his name called very early when the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft begins on July, 9.
In a recent mock draft published by MLB.com, White, a dominant 6-foot-4 pitcher who attends Phillips Andover Academy, was selected No. 8 overall by the Kansas City Royals. The lefty has verbally committed to play at college powerhouse Vanderbilt, but could very well go straight to the pros if he and whichever team he’s drafted too reach an agreement.
Mahan named Coach of the Year
After leading the Georgetown girls basketball team to its best season in over 10 years, head coach Tim Mahan picked up some statewide honors.
Last week, the first-year coach was named the Division 5 Coach of the Year by the Boston Globe. They Royals (14-9) not only won their first CAL Baker title since 2012 this winter, but also make a great run to the Division 5 quarterfinals where they almost upset state power Hoosac Valley.
