With the release of the MIAA baseball, softball and boys and girls lacrosse state tournament brackets on Wednesday, the original plan was to get the pairings for all four sports in Thursday’s section.
The MIAA website, however, had other ideas.
Due to “server maintenance” causing the site to go down for a while, the boys and girls lacrosse pairings were not able to be typed up in time to make our deadline. As soon as everything is back up and running, the local lacrosse pairings will be up on our website, and then will appear in Friday’s print section.
Apologies for this aside, but didn’t want the lacrosse community thinking they’d been forgotten about.
Jared Berardino named All-NE 10 First Team
Another year, another standout spring on the diamond for former Triton great Jared Berardino.
Having just finished his junior season for the Assumption College baseball team, the outfielder was recently named both NE 10 All-Conference First Team, as well National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division 2 All- East Region Second Team. Both were well-deserved honors for Berardino, who basically led the Greyhounds (15-32) in every offensive statistical category.
Berardino finished with team-highs in: Avg. (365), hits (57), doubles (15), home runs (8), RBI (45) and slugging percentage (.615).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.