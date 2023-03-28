The good news has continued to come for our area youth hockey teams.
This past weekend, the Newburyport Mite Gold team captured the championship in the Central A Division of the Valley Hockey League. The Clippers beat the No. 1 seed in Acton-Boxboro, 6-5, in overtime to claim the title. This came after a thrilling win over Nashoba, 4-3, in the semifinals, and after a rather comfortable victory over Concord Carlisle in the quarterfinals.
Newburyport is coaches by James Sarno and Matt Lydon, and members of the team are: Thomas Sarno, Harrison Sarno, Conrad Cumplido, Kennedy Bligh, Adeline Eiserman, Maeve Rahilly, Will Beauparlant, Michael Imbornone, Jonas Pollard and Drew Lydon.
Katavolos hits 100 points
On Saturday, Newburyport’s Max Katavolos became the 23rd player in St. Michael’s men’s lacrosse history to reach 100 career points (76 goals, 24 assists). The senior attacker had a goal and an assist, helping the Purple Knights (4-1) pick up a 14-12 win over Assumption.
Just five games into the young season, Katavolos already sits at 12 goals with 4 assists. The two-year captain has already had quite the collegiate career for the Division 2 program, as he was named to the NE-10 All-Rookie Team in 2021 and to the NEILA All-New England Second Team the past two years.
Coogan’s new book
Newburyport’s own, Mark Coogan, a longtime and legendary track coach and author, published his latest book “Personal Best Running” to the public at the end of February. The New Balance Elite track coach has trained and taken a trio of New Englanders to the Olympics in Abby D’Agostino Cooper (Topsfield/ Masco, Dartmouth), Heather Maclean (Peabody/UMass) and Elle Purrier St. Pierre (Vermont/UNH).
Coogan will be speaking in Salisbury at the monthly meeting of the Winner’s Circle RC on April 13 at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Flag Day Race: Couch to 5K Program
On Saturday morning, April 1st at 8 a.m. at the Fuller Field Track Complex on Low Street, the annual Flag Day race — Coach to 5K program will begin.
The free program is intended for anyone interested in training for the 12th Annual Flag Day 5K (June 10th 2023).
The program will be held Saturdays at 8 a.m., and Mondays and Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
For more information, please contact Sue Hines at: suehines777@gmail.com. Or Chris Kealey at: Christopher.Kealey@Gmail.com.
Race information can also be found at: https://derekhinesfund.com/
