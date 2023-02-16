Grace Chandler wasn’t going to be denied this year.
At Wednesday’s North Shore Ski League Interscholastic Meet, the Newburyport sophomore cemented her place as one of the top skiers in the entire state. She was first down the Bradford Ski hill in both the slalom (20.54) and the giant slalom (23.64) to win the day with a combined time of 44.18. Because of her finish, the Clippers — in just their third year as a program — where able to take second as a team with a final combined score of 296.44, which trailed only Masconomet in first (275.56).
A year ago as a freshman, Chandler placed third at Interscholastics on her way to being named a Daily News All-Star.
But to finish second as a team, the Clippers of course had other top placers.
Behind Chandler, senior Elizabeth Downs came in seventh with a combined time of 45.94, and she was followed by Phoebe Whitcomb in ninth (46.68), Gretchen Boelke in 20th (49.94) and Lily Chorebanian in 25th (50.46).
The Haverhill/Pentucket co-op team also had some highlights with Ashley Gagnon in 10th (46.93), Emily Miller in 12th (46.99) and Dani Costello in 16th (48.66).
Marengi pitches shutout
The Triton boys hockey team cruised to a 5-0 win over North Reading on Wednesday, with sophomore goalie Gavin Marengi earning the shutout in net.
The Vikings (10-6-2) got a pair of goals from Andrew Johnson, and two assists each from Tyler Egan and Mason Colby. The other goal-scorers in the victory were Jack Lindholm, Michael Taylor and Lucas Sullivan.
Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic
The 12th Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic will be played Feb. 19-20 at Marblehead High School.
The tournament, which is named for the former Big East referee and longtime assigner for several high school leagues and the MIAA North sectional tournament, returns to Marblehead for the second year.
The Masconomet girls return to the tournament this year and their roster includes two of McIntire’s granddaughters, Taylor and Riley Bovardi.
The Bishop Fenwick girls and Marblehead boys will be looking to defend the tournament championships they won in 2022.
New to the tournament this year are the North Andover girls and Bedford boys.
Two boys players and two girls players will receive a $1,000 scholarship presented by IAABO Board 130 and the McIntire Family.
Since its inception in 2011, the tournament has raised more than $40,000 for scholarships and Officials vs. Cancer, an American Cancer Society initiative that started in 2008 and has raised more than $2.5 million.
The schedule is as follows:
Sunday, Feb. 19
1 p.m. – Bishop Fenwick vs. North Andover girls
2:30 p.m. – Masconomet vs. Peabody girls
4:15 p.m. – Gloucester vs. Bishop Fenwick boys
6 p.m. – Marblehead vs. Bedford boys
Monday, Feb. 20
1 p.m. – Girls consolation
2:30 p.m. – Boys consolation
4:15 p.m. – Girls championship
6 p.m. – Boys championship
