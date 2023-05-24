There's elite local talent scattered all across the MIAA and Massachusetts in general.
Case in point, take a look at Newburyport's own Alexandra Paglia.
A current senior at Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Paglia is a captain and star defender for a Raiders girls lacrosse team that came in at No. 9 in the latest MIAA Division 1 rankings. A year ago, she helped her then-undefeated Raiders make a run to the state quarterfinals, where the team unfortunately suffered its first -- and only -- loss of the year to a tough Wellesley squad.
But this spring, Paglia and Central Catholic (14-5) are back.
The Raiders only lost one starter from that squad a year ago, and figure to be a tough out once again when the Division 1 playoffs start next week. Paglia's childhood friends back home in Newburyport are, of course, also thriving, as the Clippers (16-0) are the No. 1-ranked team in Division 3 and are prohibitive title favorites. Speaking on last year one last time, though, Paglia -- who played AAU for legendary Newburyport coach Catherine Batchelder with the Middlesex Bears and now Boston Lax -- got a treat when Central played Newburyport during the season and won, 14-12.
But right now, Paglia is solely focused on making a title run with the Raiders.
Then, it'll be off to Stonehill College, where she's committed to continue her lacrosse career.
Moroz hitting over .600 for Governor's!
Almost two years ago now, The Daily News wrote a feature story on 13-year-old softball phenom from Merrimac, Angelina Moroz.
Then a rising eighth-grader at Pentucket Middle School, Moroz was coming off a spectacular summer on a national level, competing with an All-American team as part of the Softball Youth program. The 5-foot-11 first baseman and pitcher -- who plays club with Rip City USA out of Salisbury -- was incredible over her four games with the All-American team, and also won the tournament's Home Run Derby.
And now, she's brought her talents to the high school level.
Moroz is a freshman at Governor's Academy, and heading into the week was batting a ridiculous .628 (27-for-43) with 27 RBI.
Hadden named NCBWA All-East Region
Newburyport's Brian Hadden certainly made the most of his final season of collegiate baseball.
The graduate student had a dominant year for Franklin Pierce University, and was recently named to the NCBWA All-East Region team published by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Hadden, who played multiple roles on the Ravens' roster this season, led the pitching staff with 7 saves over 14 appearances out of the bullpen, posting a 2-1 record and 2.60 earned ERA over 17.1 innings pitched. Earlier in the year, Hadden -- who also played in the infield and hit .275 with 7 doubles, 13 RBI and a home run -- was also selected to the Northeast-10 Conference's First Team as a reliever.
Godfrey makes Second Team All-League for MIT
Former Triton baseball great Tyler Godfrey just wrapped up a spectacular junior season on the diamond for MIT.
The catcher started all 29 games he appeared in, batting .307 with 35 hits, 21 runs scored, 17 RBI and 6 stolen bases while posting a stellar fielding percentage of .984. For his efforts, Godfrey was named to the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) All-Conference Second Team.
A year ago, he also earned an Academic All-Conference nod.
Newburyport Wall of Fame
The Newburyport High School Wall Of Fame is accepting nominations. Honorees should be men or women who have made significant contributions to athletics at Newburyport High School, including players, coaches, teachers, administrators or others.
Student athletes are eligible 20 years after their graduation from NHS, and all others will become eligible 5 years after the completion of their active service. Nominations can be received online at: nhsclipperswalloffame.com.
You can also send nominations to Kathy Cutter at NHS, 241 High Street Newburyport Mass. 01950.
