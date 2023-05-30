Join the Newburyport High School All Sports Boosters for a fun-filled afternoon of Pickleball with all proceeds going to support the student athletes at NHS.
The organization encourages students, coaches, parents and the community to collectively promote excellence in our athletic programs. Our primary purpose is fundraising to support athletic teams and student athletes.
Date: Saturday June 24th, 2023
Time: 12:00 – 5:30 (approx end time of Championship final match)
Place: Newburyport Tennis Club 178 Low St Newburyport, MA
All teams are guaranteed a minimum of three games. There is Open Doubles (any combination of 2 players), and you can register as a Single or a Team of 2. Beginner, Intermediate, & Advanced players are all welcomed.
Free T-shirt will be given to all participants. Registration is open through June 9th, and it’s $75 per player.
