One of Newburyport’s greatest traditions will be back on Tuesday, August 1.
The 63rd annual Yankee Homecoming Road Race is ready to yet again draw hundreds of runners — both local and from afar — to the Newburyport streets, and there’s still plenty of time to sign up if you haven’t already. The 5k race will begin at 6 p.m., with the 10k right behind it 10 minutes later.
It’s $35 to register for the 5k and $45 for the 10k (only $25 for anyone 16 or younger), and you can register online at: runsignup.com/Race/MA/Newburyport/YankeeHomecomingRace.
Salisbury’s Ruben Sança has won the 10k race the last four times it’s been held, but he, along with anyone else who signs up, will get the pleasure of running a brand new 10k course this year.
Piaseczynski to Pingree
A couple of weeks ago, we reported the hiring of 17-year Massachusetts head football coach Paul Sobolewski as the new varsity man at Triton. In the article, it was mentioned that Sobolewski will be taking over a team that won a share of the CAL Kinney title last fall, and should have reigning Daily News MVP Cole Piaseczynski back in the fold.
That, however, will not be the case.
In large part due to his excellence on the football field, as well as his stellar grades in the classroom that earned him the Moynihan Scholar Athlete of the Month award for September, Piaseczynski was offered to attend Pingree Academy and repeat his junior year. He has since taken up that offer, and will be transferring to start next school year.
Pingree has received quite the football player, as Piaseczynski piled up an area-high 1,469 all-purpose yards with 21 totals touchdowns last fall. He rushed for 720 yards on 119 carries (6.1 per), and caught 37 passes for 749 yards on his way to earning our MVP honor.
Funny enough, Piaseczynski will have another Rowley native on the team with him in 2023. Chris Colby, a 6-foor-3 ultra-speedy wide receiver, is a rising-senior and two-time Salem News All-Star who just last month committed to Villanova.
The pair could end up being an electric duo at the skill positions.
