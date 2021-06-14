It took 10 innings, but Amesbury baseball got the job done on Saturday, outlasting Rockport for a 4-3 win thanks in large part to a game-tying home run by Shea Cucinotta in the bottom of the seventh/
Amesbury trailed 3-0 after the fourth inning but climbed back into it after scoring one run each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Amesbury won it in the bottom of the 10th after Trevor Kimball scored on a passed ball for the winning run.
Jeremy Lopez pitched seven strong innings as the starter, allowing three runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts, and Drew MacDonald earned the win after throwing three scoreless innings of relief in extra innings.
In addition to his game-tying home run, Cucinotta went 2 for 5, Kimball was 2 for 4 with the game-winning run, Aiden Donovan went 2 for 3 and Drew Scialdone was 1 for 2 with a run.
Amesbury (8-5) has two regular season games remaining. The Indians will be at Triton on Monday and then at Georgetown to close out the season on Tuesday.
***
Amesbury 4, Rockport 3
Amesbury (4): Harring 2b 5-0-1, Cucinotta ss 5-1-2, Lopez p 5-1-1, D. MacDonald cf 5-0-1, Gilleo c 4-0-1, Kimball lf 4-1-2, Scialdone ph 2-1-1, Donovan 3b 3-0-2, Bentley 1b 2-0-0, C. MacDonald dh 1-0-0, W. Arsenault ph 1-0-1, L. Arsenault ph 1-0-0.
RBI: Cucinotta, Gilleo, Donovan, Bentley
WP: D. MacDonald; LP: Wheeler
Rockport: 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 3
Amesbury (8-5): 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 — 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.