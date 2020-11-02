The Amesbury boys soccer team picked up its first win in more than four years on Monday, beating Triton 3-1 to snap a 62-game winless streak dating back to 2016.
"The boys, I would say, have worked so hard this whole entire season and each game was getting better and better, it was only a matter of time," said first-year coach Madison MacLean. "It feels good, definitely attitudes are up, it's positive, but they did all the work and they deserve this win more than anything."
Amesbury got two goals from Drew Davis and a third goal from Drew Mahoney to take a 3-0 lead over Triton at halftime. Triton's Reilly Gagnon got a goal back in the second half, but other than that Amesbury was able to hold strong on defense to close out the victory.
The win marks a significant breakthrough for a program that has struggled to compete for more than a decade. Amesbury's last Cape Ann League win came all the way back in 2010 against Newburyport, and its last win overall was against Whittier Tech in the 2016 regular season finale.
Over the three seasons covering 2017-19 Amesbury went 0-48-6, but this season the Indians have seen notable improvement even if the results didn't initially reflect it. Amesbury started the season 0-5, with all five losses coming in competitive fashion against most of the league's top teams, but since then Amesbury has picked up points in three of its last four games.
Now Amesbury (1-6-2) will go into Wednesday's season finale against winless Ipswich (0-8-1) with an opportunity to wrap up its best season in recent memory.
Pentucket field hockey loss guarantees Newburyport share of CAL title
With Pentucket field hockey's 5-1 loss to Lynnfield on Monday, Newburyport is now guaranteed at least a share of its first CAL Kinney title since 2011.
Newburyport (7-1) can win the title outright with a win in either of its last two games against Lynnfield on Tuesday or Ipswich on Thursday. The Clippers would also claim the title outright with one more Pentucket (4-3) loss or tie over its last three games.
Meg Freiermuth scored Pentucket's lone goal in Monday's loss, and Charlene Basque made eight saves.
Newburyport boys soccer one win from first CAL title
The Newburyport boys soccer team took care of business with a 3-0 win over Ipswich on Monday, moving within one win of clinching its first CAL championship in program history.
Max Gagnon, Brady O'Donnell and Will Acquaviva scored Newburyport's goals, with Ryan Archer, Trevor Ward and O'Donnell adding assists. Tommy Jahn made three saves to post the shutout.
With the win Newburyport is now 7-0-2 on the season, a half-game ahead of North Reading (7-1-1) for first place in the CAL Kinney standings with one game to play. Newburyport can clinch the title outright with a win over Lynnfield (5-1-1) on Wednesday, but a loss or a tie would open the door to North Reading and potentially also Pentucket and Lynnfield.
Newburyport and Lynnfield will play at Newburyport High School on Wednesday starting at 3:30 p.m.
Pentucket girls soccer pours it on
The Pentucket girls soccer team piled on the goals Monday, routing Rockport by a score of 8-0. Mackenzie Currie posted a hat trick with three goals, Jacey Jennings had a goal and five assists, Riley Bucco, Sabrina Campbell, Syeira Campbell and Helen Olson all had goals and Mollie Cahalane and Summer Goodwin each tallied assists.
Pentucket (5-1-1) remains in control of its own destiny in the CAL Kinney title race. The team has three games remaining and will face Lynnfield on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
Pettet powers Amesbury past Triton
Alyssa Pettet scored two goals to help lead Amesbury girls soccer to a 2-1 win over Triton on Monday. Pettet finished a nice play assisted by McKenna Hallinan and also scored on a penalty kick to help the Indians improve to 4-3-2 on the season.
Amesbury concludes its season on Wednesday against Ipswich.
Pentucket girls cross country stays perfect
The Pentucket girls cross country team all but wrapped up the CAL Kinney title on Monday, beating North Reading 16-46 to improve to 4-0 on the year. Ella Edic, Kaylie Dalgar and Audrey Conover all crossed the finish line together in a three-way tie for first (21:43), Emily Rubio took fourth (21:52) and Brianna Whyman placed sixth (23:04) to round out the scoring.
On the boys side, Pentucket lost a narrow 28-29 race to North Reading to fall to 0-4. Colin Costa placed second overall in 17:44, Jack Fahey took fifth (18:58), Matt Beaulieu was sixth (19:21) and Nolan Cole seventh (19:22).
