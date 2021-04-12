The Amesbury boys track team captured the CAL Baker Division championship on Monday, beating Ipswich 56-30 to improve to 3-0-1 on the season.
Ben Ayotte was once again a double winner for Amesbury, winning the 55-meter dash (6.7) and high jump (5-10), and other winners included Xavier Roy in the 55 hurdles (8.7), John Remington-Field in the 300 (37.8), Max Bohler in the 1,000 (2:24.6), Drew Sanford in the 2-mile (11:55), Jadriel Laracuente in the shot put (40-7) and the relay team of Roy, Ethan Rowe, Bohler and Richie Morris in the 4x400 (3:49).
"The boys performed very well despite the cold conditions," said Amesbury coach Ernie Bissaillon. "The coaches could not be happier for them."
On the girls side, Amesbury lost a close meet 46-40 to Ipswich due in large part to the Tigers' superior numbers in most events.
Amesbury did get wins from Nixie Raymond in the 55-meters (7.7), Avery Hallinan in the 600 (1:54.8), Cali Catarius in the 1,000 (3:52), Lidya Belanger in the high jump (4-8) and the relay team of Belanger, McKenna Hallinan, Avery Hallinan and Raymond in the 4x400 (4:31.5).
The Amesbury girls are now 2-2 on the season.
