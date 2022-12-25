One of the better stories this early in the winter season has been the Amesbury hockey team.
After a season-opening loss to Lynnfield, the Red Hawks have since ripped off four wins in a row. The latest came on Thursday night, when senior goalie Tyler Bartniski made 25 saves to help the team earn a 4-2 victory over Hamilton-Wenham. Matt Venturi, Bodie Marcotte, Reese Jezowski and Hunter Belisle were the goal-scorers, and Venturi added a pair of assists.
Since that setback to Lynnfield, the Red Hawks have proceeded to take down Methuen (4-2), Pentucket (3-2), Beverly (5-2) and now the Generals.
All told, this is hopefully the start of a special season for Amesbury. The program is coming off a fine campaign a year ago, in which it made the Division 4 state tournament and had its first non-loss against Newburyport (a 2-2 tie) in over a decade. From that roster, the Red Hawks returned 12 letterman this winter.
Newburyport girls dominate again
We knew that the Newburyport girls basketball team had a chance to be great heading into the season. A No. 10 ranking in the Boston Globe’s preseason top-20 certainly confirmed that.
And so far, the Clippers have proven those rankings correct.
But what has truly made this start scary is how dominant the team has been on both sides of the ball. Thursday night, the Clippers got a balanced scoring effort and locked in on defense to cruise to a 46-21 win over Masconomet. Deirdre McElhinney and Makenna Ward led the way with 12 points each, Emma Foley added 10 and Brela Pavao chipped in 6.
Through three games, Newburyport (3-0) has won by an average of 27.3 points while holding opponents to just 25.7 points.
Vikings pin Gloucester
The Triton wrestling team got some clutch comeback performances to earn a big league win over Gloucester, 51-27, Thursday night.
Junior Aiden Quinn was down 4-0 after bumping up to 132 pounds, but fought back to pin his opponent in the second period. Similarly, 152-pounder Amir Alami was down 8-0 in his match, but worked hard to earn a reversal and pin his opponent in 65 seconds.
Alex Sabino (126), Nolan Merrill (170) and Douglas Aylward (195) also won by fall for the now 5-1 Vikings.
The match of the day, however, happened at 220. Both wrestlers gave a great effort, but it was Gloucester’s Jayden Toppan, one of the top 220s in the state, that beat Triton’s Ashton Wonson, 2-1, in double overtime.
New Triton logo
Triton has released its new school/athletic logo. What does everybody think about it?
