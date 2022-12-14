You probably couldn’t have scripted a better start to the season for the Amesbury boys indoor track team.
The newly-minted Red Hawks won their season opener over Manchester-Essex on Tuesday, 65-35, and in the process broke two school records. The 4x400 relay team of Zach Rome, Drew Sanford, Drew Stanton and Michael Sanchez crossed the finish line in a record time of 3:40.30, and Sanchez also won the 300 with a school-record time of 36.81. Drew Scialdone picked up a win for Amesbury in the 55-meter dash (7.24), and good friend and returning Daily News All-Star thrower Aiden Donovan started his season winning the shot put (45-0).
And the Amesbury girls also started off strong.
Bayliegh Shanahan won both the 55-meter dash (7.79) and the 300 (45.06), helping the team pick up a 72-27 win over Manchester-Essex. Lidya Belanger also had a standout day after winning the 55-hurdles (9.95), high jump (4-8) and 4x200 with Sara Burdick, Meagan McAndrews and Lindsey Williamson (2:02.68).
Pentucket Girls Basketball Balanced in Win
We had a pretty good idea that the Pentucket girls basketball team could be in for a strong season, and that quest started out in a positive way Tuesday night.
Even with a couple of key players out with an illness, the Panthers still traveled down to Brockton and came away with a season-opening 53-46 victory. Gabby Bellacqua led the team’s balanced scoring with 17 points, Abbe Dube added 12 on four 3s and Ava DiBurro was right behind with 11 points on three 3s.
In a shooting display of what could be signs to come, nine of Pentucket’s 16 made field goals were 3s.
