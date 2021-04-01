The Amesbury track team split Thursday's meet against Lynnfield, with the boys team winning in dominant fashion 63-19 while the girls lost a tight one 44.5-41.5.
On the boys side, Ben Ayotte led the way with wins in the high jump and 300-meter run, and he also anchored the winning 4x400 relay along with Ethan Rowe, Xavier Roy and Max Bohler. Roy also took first in the 55 hurdles, Rowe won the 600, Bohler won the 1,000, John Remington-Field won the 55-meter dash, Andre Bailin won the 2-mile and Jadriel Laracuente won the shot put.
For the girls, Amesbury got wins from Nixie Raymond in the 55-meters, Anna Tessmer in the mile, Sadie Cacho-Negrete in the 2-mile, Lidya Belanger in the high jump and from the 4x400 relay team of Belanger, McKenna Hallinan, Avery Hallinan and Raymond.
The Amesbury boys are now 2-0 on the season while the girls fall to 1-1. The Indians will next host Manchester Essex next Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
***
Boys Track
Amesbury 63, Lynnfield 19
Area winners:
55-meters: John Remington-Field 6.8; 55 hurdles: Xavier Roy 9.2; 300: Ben Ayotte 37.5; 600: Ethan Rowe 1:30.9; 1,000: Max Bohler 2:52; 2-mile: Andre Bailin 12:41; High jump: Ayotte 5-8; Shot put: Jadriel Laracuente 40-11; 4x400: Rowe, Roy, Bohler, Ayotte 3:50
Records: Amesbury 2-0
Girls Track
Lynnfield 44.5, Amesbury 41.5
Area winners:
55-meters: Nixie Raymond 7.3; Mile: Anna Tessmer 6:39; 2-mile: Sadie Cacho-Negrete 13:33; High jump: Lidya Belanger 4-2; 4x400: Belanger, McKenna Hallinan, Avery Hallinan, Raymond 4:35
Records: Amesbury 1-1
