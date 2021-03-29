The Amesbury boys and girls track teams got their Fall 2 seasons started on the right foot Monday, as each beat Essex Tech in convincing fashion. The boys won 56-30, with Ben Ayotte winning the 300 and high jump, Xavier Roy the 55 hurdles, John Remington-Field the 55-meter dash, Max Bohler the 600, Drew Sanford the 2-mile, Jadriel Laracuente the shot put and the relay team of Remington-Field, Roy, Bohler and Ayotte winning the 4x400 relay.
The girls won 55-28, with McKenna Hallinan taking the 55 hurdles and high jump, Avery Hallinan the 600 and shot put, Nixie Raymond the 55-meter dash, Lidya Belanger the 300, Anna Tessmer the 1,000, Sadie Cacho-Negrete the 2-mile and the relay team of Belanger, Madison Sanchez, McKenna Hallinan and Raymond the 4x400 relay.
Amesbury will be back in action on Thursday at Lynnfield.
Newburyport volleyball makes it four straight
Newburyport girls volleyball kept its recent hot streak going with a solid 3-1 win over Ipswich on Monday afternoon. The Clippers took the first set 25-19 and lost the second 25-21 before finishing the match strong with 25-18 and 25-13 wins to clinch the victory. Sydney Yim led or tied for the team in kills (six), assists (12) and digs (four), and Viive Godtfredsen had six kills, Ava Hartley six aces and Abigail Gillingham two blocks. Newburyport is now 5-2 on the season and will be at Lynnfield on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Triton volleyball wins fourth of five
The Triton girls volleyball team picked up its fourth win in five matches on Monday, sweeping Hamilton-Wenham for a 3-0 win. The Vikings won the first set 25-23 before blowing the Generals away 25-7 in the second and finishing strong for a 25-21 win in the third. Mia Berardino led the way with nine kills and seven aces, Evelyn Pearson had nine kills and three aces, Molly Kimball had 26 assists and Nicole Trotta and Jess Manganello had six digs each. Triton is now 5-2 on the season and hosts North Reading on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Newburyport 3, Ipswich 1
Kills: Viive Godtfredsen 6, Sydney Yim 6
Blocks: Abigail Gillingham 2
Assists: Yim 12
Aces: Ava Hartley 6
Digs: Yim 4
Newburyport (5-2): 25 21 25 25 – 3
Ipswich (3-3): 19 25 18 13 – 1
Triton 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0
Kills: Evelyn Pearson 9, Mia Berardino 9
Blocks: Emma Campbell 1, Emily Hoggard 1
Assists: Molly Kimball 26
Aces: Berardino 7, Pearson 3
Digs: Nicole Trotta 6, Jess Manganello 6
Hamilton-Wenham (3-4): 23 7 21 – 0
Triton (5-2): 25 25 25 – 3
Boys Track
Amesbury 56, Essex Tech 30
Area winners:
55-meters: John Remington-Field 6.80; 55 hurdles: Xavier Roy 8.92; 300: Ben Ayotte 37.7; 600: Max Bohler 1:43.5; 2-mile: Drew Sanford 11:59; High jump: Ayotte 5-0; Shot put: Jadriel Laracuente 39-11 3/4; 4x400: Remington-Field, Roy, Bohler, Ayotte 3:50.9
Girls Track
Amesbury 55, Essex Tech 28
Area winners:
55-meters: Nixie Raymond 7.4; 55 hurdles: McKenna Hallinan 10.32; 300: Lidya Belanger 48.9; 600: Avery Hallinan 2:00; 1,000: Anna Tessmer 3:52; 2-mile: Sadie Cacho-Negrete; High jump: M. Hallinan 4-6; Shot put: A. Hallinan 27-6 3/4; 4x400: Belanger, Madison Sanchez, M. Hallinan, Raymond 4:50
