Amesbury junior Alana Delisle was nearly perfect on Monday afternoon, pitching a five-inning no hitter while recording 14 out of a possible 15 outs via strikeout in her team's 15-0 win over Ipswich softball.
Delisle's dominant day in the circle came as her younger sister Ella Delisle enjoyed an epic day of her own at the plate. The younger Delisle went 2 for 3 with a home run, five RBI and two runs scored to lead Amesbury softball's 17-hit performance. Ella Bezanson and Olivia DeLong each went 2 for 4 with home runs as well, and Izzy Levasseur was 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.
With the win Amesbury continues what has been a historic start to the spring so far. The Indians are a perfect 3-0 while having outscored opponents 31-0, and starting pitchers Delisle and DeLong have combined for 38 strikeouts.
Amesbury will next face winless Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday before hosting Newburyport in a big rivalry game on Thursday.
Historic win for Newburyport boys tennis
Newburyport boys tennis earned its biggest win in recent memory on Monday, beating Cape Ann League powerhouse Manchester Essex 3-2 thanks to a thrilling three-set victory by first doubles team Tommy Jahn and Finn Sullivan.
The Jahn-Sullivan pairing won the first set 6-4, and after losing the second in a marathon 6-7 set the duo came back and clinched the win with a 6-3 victory in the third. Jahn and Sullivan are now a perfect 3-0 on the season at first doubles with two three-set victories.
Newburyport also got a huge performance from second doubles pairing Austin Yim and James Scali. Scali stepped in for usual starter Nathaniel Howard and teamed with the eighth grade standout Yim for the convincing 6-3, 6-3 win. Will Smith earned Newburyport's third point with a 6-1, 6-2 win at third singles, keeping him a perfect 3-0 on the season as well.
Newburyport will next head to Lynnfield on Wednesday.
Page, McClure come from behind
While Jahn and Sullivan were putting together a three-set showcase for the boys, Molly Page and Li McClure were doing the same in Newburyport girls tennis' own thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester Essex. After dropping their first set 3-6, Page and McClure fought back and won the next sets 6-3 and 6-2 to clinch the match and keep Newburyport undefeated.
Newburyport also got wins from Caroline Schulson at first singles (6-1, 7-5) and the second doubles team of Ana Lynch and Elizabeth Newman (6-0, 6-1). The three-time defending CAL Kinney champions are now 4-0 and have established themselves as the heavy favorites to win the league once again. The Clippers will host Lynnfield on Wednesday.
Gagnon's monster day
Triton boys track star Reilly Gagnon enjoyed one of the best performances we've seen in a dual meet in a long time on Monday, placing first in four different individual events to help lead the Vikings to an 86-50 win over Ipswich. The senior standout won the long jump with an area-best distance of 21-2, the triple jump in 38-9, the 110-meter hurdles in 15.2 and the 400-meter hurdles in 59.2.
Gagnon's long jump was the fifth best mark in program history, and with his performance the Triton boys improved to 2-1 on the season. Triton girls track also beat Ipswich 78.5-63.5, with freshman Kendall Liebert continuing her impressive start to her career with a high jump victory and a 400 hurdles performance (1:12.1) that ranked fifth in program history. The Viking girls are also 2-1 overall.
Georgetown softball earns first win
Madeleine Mogavero went 3 for 5 with a home run, four RBI and three runs and pitched her best game of the season to help lead Georgetown softball to its first win of the year, a 13-5 victory over Hamilton-Wenham.
In addition to Mogavero's great showing, Lauren Dullea also went 3 for 3 with four RBI and three runs, Lily Caplin and Meghan Skahan went 3 for 4 with two RBI and a run and Zoe Halman went 3 for 4 with a run.
Georgetown (1-4) next hosts Lynnfield on Friday.
