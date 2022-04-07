Well, it didn’t take long for Amesbury’s Max LaPointe to get settled into the spring season.
A returning Daily News outdoor track All-Star, the senior opened the season on Thursday against Triton in record fashion. He absolutely shattered his own personal best in the discus with a throw of 156-9 (up from 141-0 last year), getting a school record in the process, and came back to break the school record in the shot put as well (45-7).
It was an impressive showing for LaPointe, even though Triton clipped Amesbury overall in the meet, 76-68.
Elsewhere for the Amesbury boys, Zach Rome picked up a win in the 400 hurdles (64.2), Joe Stanton won the pole vault (8-0), Jacob Malburg won the high hurdles (18.8) and Michael Sanchez won the 200 (23.4). Malburg, Sanchez, Rome and Henry O’Neill also teammed to win the 4x100 relay in 47.5 seconds.
Clippers walk off!
The Newburyport baseball team got into the win column this spring with an exciting 5-4 win over Bishop Fenwick in walk-off fashion on Thursday.
Trailing by a run and with one out in the bottom of the seventh, Eli Suchecki started the rally with a pinch-hit double. Owen Tahnk followed with a double of his own to drive home the run and tie the game, and Max Puleo advanced him to third with a single. It all set up Jack Fehlner to hit the game-winning RBI-single to send the Clippers home happy.
Fehlner also pitched a complete game with three strikeouts to get the win on the mound.
