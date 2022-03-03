After leading the Framingham State women’s basketball team to its second straight Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) title, Amesbury’s Flannery O’Connor, a sophomore, was named the league’s Player of the Year.
This comes after being named the league’s Rookie of the Year a season ago.
O’Connor finished the regular season averaging a double-double with 18.9 points and 11.2 rebounds per game, which were both in the top three of the league. She also led the league with 44 blocks while adding 38 steals, 34 assists and a 53.3 shooting percentage to lead the Rams (22-3, 12-0 MASCAC). She was also named USBWA Division 3 Player of the Week on February 2 after she averaged 23 points, 15.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.6 blocks while shooting 54.9 percent (28-of-51) from the field and 76.4 percent (13-of-17) from the foul line in a 3-0 week.
Framingham State travels to Smith College for the first round of the NCAA Division 3 tournament Friday night for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
Lucido at Shriners
Congrats to Georgetown’s Jack Lucido, who was just selected to play in the 44th annual Shriners All-Star football game. The Wesleyan commit was named a Daily News All-Star in the fall after hauling in 78 catches for an area-record 1,375 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Clippers at New England’s
It’s going to be a busy weekend of local state tournament games, but keep a close eye on the Reggie Lewis Center for the New England indoor track championship. A handful of area athletes have qualified and will be competing, including Newburyport’s TJ Carleo (1,000) and the 4x800 relay team of Bradford Duchense, Nathan Barry, Aimon Fadil and Ethan Downs.
Time Change
Just a quick heads up that the Newburyport vs. Shepard Hill girls basketball Division 2 Round of 32 game has been moved from Friday night to Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is now scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Newburyport High.
The No. 12 Clippers (18-2) earned a bye to the round, while No. 21 Shepard Hill (16-6) beat No. 44 High School of Commerce, 57-22, in the preliminary round to advance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.