Henry Acton, right, scored in Newburyport’s season-opening win over Triton.

 Bryan Eaton

McElhinney nets a pair

Reigning Daily News Girls Soccer MVP Deirdre McElhinney started her season on a high note. The senior found the back of the net twice on Tuesday, leading Newburyport to a season-opening 5-0 win over rival Triton. Alexis Greenblott, Maeve Sullivan and Aoife Tykulsky each scored for the Clippers, and Anna Affolter had two assists.

Gabby Loughran and Alex Sullivan split the shutout in net with one save apiece.

Brooks, Twitchell lead Clippers

Both Jamie Brooks and Caelan Twitchell each scored twice to lead Newburyport boys soccer to a 5-0 season-opening win over Triton on Tuesday. Henry Acton netted the final goal, and Owen Tahnk and Jack McCarthy combined for the shutout in net.

Surette shutout lifts Royals

It was a great start to the year for the Georgetown girls soccer team on a rainy Tuesday afternoon. Goalie Mary Surette stopped all six shots she faced, and the Royals got three different goal scorers to blank Amesbury, 3-0. Kayla Gibbs, Lexie Sheehan and Carena Ziolskowski all scored, and Lilah Schneider assisted on a pair of goals.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Football

Georgetown at Boston Latin, 6 p.m.

Golf

Manchester at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Field Hockey

Rockport at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.

Football

Triton at Randolph, 6 p.m.; Newburyport at Masconomet, 6 p.m.; Pentucket at Watertown, 7 p.m.

Golf

Newburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Newburyport at Masconomet, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Boys Soccer

North Reading at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Excel Academy at Newburyport, 10 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Salem at Triton, 10 a.m.; Newburyport at Central Catholic, 1 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 12

Field Hockey

Amesbury at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Mystic Valley at Georgetown, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Georgetown at Mystic Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:15 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.

