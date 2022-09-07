McElhinney nets a pair
Reigning Daily News Girls Soccer MVP Deirdre McElhinney started her season on a high note. The senior found the back of the net twice on Tuesday, leading Newburyport to a season-opening 5-0 win over rival Triton. Alexis Greenblott, Maeve Sullivan and Aoife Tykulsky each scored for the Clippers, and Anna Affolter had two assists.
Gabby Loughran and Alex Sullivan split the shutout in net with one save apiece.
Brooks, Twitchell lead Clippers
Both Jamie Brooks and Caelan Twitchell each scored twice to lead Newburyport boys soccer to a 5-0 season-opening win over Triton on Tuesday. Henry Acton netted the final goal, and Owen Tahnk and Jack McCarthy combined for the shutout in net.
Surette shutout lifts Royals
It was a great start to the year for the Georgetown girls soccer team on a rainy Tuesday afternoon. Goalie Mary Surette stopped all six shots she faced, and the Royals got three different goal scorers to blank Amesbury, 3-0. Kayla Gibbs, Lexie Sheehan and Carena Ziolskowski all scored, and Lilah Schneider assisted on a pair of goals.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Football
Georgetown at Boston Latin, 6 p.m.
Golf
Manchester at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Field Hockey
Rockport at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.
Football
Triton at Randolph, 6 p.m.; Newburyport at Masconomet, 6 p.m.; Pentucket at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Golf
Newburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Newburyport at Masconomet, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Boys Soccer
North Reading at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Excel Academy at Newburyport, 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Salem at Triton, 10 a.m.; Newburyport at Central Catholic, 1 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 12
Field Hockey
Amesbury at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Mystic Valley at Georgetown, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Georgetown at Mystic Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:15 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.
