Neila Jones and Triton host Pentucket on Friday, while Blake Parker and Newburyport are off until Monday.

First Start, First Win

It was the first start in net for Zoey Wegryzn, and the senior stood tall with eight saves to lead Pentucket field hockey to a 1-0 win over North Reading. Haley Dwight scored with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter to start the defending CAL Kinney champions off on the right foot.

Ace Clippers

Sophia Messina led the way with 11 kills to lead the Newburyport volleyball team to a season-opening 3-0 win over Georgetown (25-10, 25-11, 25-13). Viive Godtfredsen had her serves working and was a menace with 9 aces.

Evans Nets a Pair

Senior Caroline Evans scored twice to lift the Georgetown field hockey team to a season-opening 5-0 win over Amesbury on Wednesday. Courtney Hopkins, Brooke Shaughnessy and Zoey Halmen were the other goal-scorers, and senior Gianna Gaeta had two assists.

Goalie Catie Creps led Amesbury with eight saves.

Into the Forrest

The Newburyport golf team improved to 3-1 on the season after beating Hamilton-Wenham, 143-98, on Wednesday. Charlie Forrest led the Clippers with 29 points, followed by teammates Davis Pons (26) and Parker Cowles (24).

Upcoming Area Schedule Friday, Sept. 9

Field Hockey

Rockport at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.

Football Triton at Randolph, 6 p.m.; Newburyport at Masconomet, 6 p.m.; Pentucket at Watertown, 7 p.m.

Golf

Newburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Newburyport at Masconomet, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Boys Soccer

North Reading at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Excel Academy at Newburyport, 10 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Salem at Triton, 10 a.m.; Newburyport at Central Catholic, 1 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 12

Field Hockey

Amesbury at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Mystic Valley at Georgetown, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Georgetown at Mystic Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Volleyball Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:15 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Golf

Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Lynnfield at Triton, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Rockport at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

