First Start, First Win
It was the first start in net for Zoey Wegryzn, and the senior stood tall with eight saves to lead Pentucket field hockey to a 1-0 win over North Reading. Haley Dwight scored with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter to start the defending CAL Kinney champions off on the right foot.
Ace Clippers
Sophia Messina led the way with 11 kills to lead the Newburyport volleyball team to a season-opening 3-0 win over Georgetown (25-10, 25-11, 25-13). Viive Godtfredsen had her serves working and was a menace with 9 aces.
Evans Nets a Pair
Senior Caroline Evans scored twice to lift the Georgetown field hockey team to a season-opening 5-0 win over Amesbury on Wednesday. Courtney Hopkins, Brooke Shaughnessy and Zoey Halmen were the other goal-scorers, and senior Gianna Gaeta had two assists.
Goalie Catie Creps led Amesbury with eight saves.
Into the Forrest
The Newburyport golf team improved to 3-1 on the season after beating Hamilton-Wenham, 143-98, on Wednesday. Charlie Forrest led the Clippers with 29 points, followed by teammates Davis Pons (26) and Parker Cowles (24).
Upcoming Area Schedule Friday, Sept. 9
Field Hockey
Rockport at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.
Football Triton at Randolph, 6 p.m.; Newburyport at Masconomet, 6 p.m.; Pentucket at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Golf
Newburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Newburyport at Masconomet, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Boys Soccer
North Reading at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Excel Academy at Newburyport, 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Salem at Triton, 10 a.m.; Newburyport at Central Catholic, 1 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 12
Field Hockey
Amesbury at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Mystic Valley at Georgetown, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Georgetown at Mystic Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Volleyball Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:15 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Golf
Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Lynnfield at Triton, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Rockport at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
