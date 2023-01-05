One of the best stories going around this early in the winter season has to be the Amesbury hockey team.
On Wednesday night, the Red Hawks improved to 5-1-0 on the year after a dramatic overtime win over North Reading. Leading 3-1 late in the third period, the Red Hawks had to watch as the Hornets scored twice in the closing moments to tie it up. But in the extra frame, it was senior Hunter Belisle who regrouped the team and scored his second goal of the game to lift Amesbury to a 4-3 victory.
Scott Lundy and Joey Duggan scored the other goals for the Red Hawks, Belisle and Duggan also had assists and goalie Tyler Bartniski made 24 saves.
Amesbury already has five wins this season when its seven last year was the program’s most since 2013-14 (8-9-4). Starting from 2014 through last year, the program has gone a combined 32-86-11 with four last-place finishes in the CAL.
But that looks to be a thing of the pass.
Triton hockey blows out H-W
Another local hockey team that’s rolling right now is the Triton boys.
After winning the Lions Cup over Danvers last Friday, the Vikings followed it up with a 4-1 victory over Beverly the next day. Then on Wednesday afternoon, the Vikings got everyone involved in a 9-0 thrashing of Hamilton-Wenham.
Tyler Egan had three goals and two assists, freshman Michael Taylor scored twice and Gavin Marengi pitched the shutout in net. Callan Wardwell added a goal and two assists, Andrew Johnson had a goal and two assists and both Colin Fidler and Gavin Colby scored as well.
The victory also sets up a showdown Friday afternoon when Triton (5-1) hosts Amesbury (5-1) at 3 p.m. from the Graf.
Aylward’s big pin lifts Vikings
The Triton wrestling team started the new year off with a nice 48-24 win over league rival Lynnfield/North Reading Wednesday night to improve to 6-2.
Among the many highlights was 182-pounder Douglas Aylward. Facing a talented wrestler in James Fodera, it was Aylward who got the third-period pin in 5:27 to help the Vikings secure the win.
Others winning by pinfall for the Vikings were Evan Beevers at 106 (3:10), Sam Imlach at 113 (2:45), Alex Sabino at 120 (1:04) and Nolan Merrill at 170 (1:07).
Missaoui paces Amesbury hoops
Junior Othmane Missaoui had a career night, piling up 15 points while hitting a 3 to lead Amesbury boys basketball to a 54-47 win over Rockport Tuesday night. The Red Hawks also appear to have a dynamite freshmen pair with Justin Dube (10 pts) and Parker Delong (9 pts) both having solid games.
It also should be a good game Friday night when Amesbury travels to take on Georgetown with tipoff slated for 6:30 p.m.
