A year ago, Amesbury got a third-period goal from Brady Burnham and 40 saves from Tyler Bartniski to earn a 2-2 tie against Newburyport. While nothing there appeared out of the ordinary at first glance, the tie did mark the Red Hawks’ first non-loss against the Clippers in over a decade.
A year later, the Red Hawks weren’t as fortunate.
Wednesday night, junior Kane Brennan scored a goal and assisted on four others to lead Newburyport to a commanding 8-1 win over Amesbury. It was a scoreless game after the first period, but the Clippers (9-6-2) exploded for eight goals over the final 30 minutes.
Besides Brennan, both Tristan Joyce and Braeden Curran scored twice while adding a pair of assists, and Jamie Brooks got the win in net. The Red Hawks (6-8-0) will look to get back on track on Saturday when they travel to play Hamilton-Wenham.
Three Clippers in top-10
It’s been a great winter on the slopes for the Newburyport girls ski team.
The Clippers earned another split during Wednesday’s meet, beating Haverhill/Pentucket, 76-59, before falling to Andover by the same score.
But yet again, the Clippers had three skiers place inside the top-10.
Phoebe Whitcomb was first down the hill in sixth place (26.09), and she was closely followed by Elisabeth DeGrano in eighth (26.23) and Elizabeth Downs in ninth (26.45). For the Haverhill/Pentucket co-op team, Ashley Gagnon placed 17th (27.83) while Gretchen Boelke was 24th (28.88).
Newburyport shuts out Shawsheen
Senior goalie Teagan Wilson earned another shutout in net, leading the Newburyport girls hockey team to a 3-0 win over Shawsheen Tech on Wednesday. The Clippers (6-7-1) had three different goal-scorers, with Jenna Oliver, Maggie Fitzgerald and Katie Brown finding the back of the net.
Ranked No. 22 in the latest MIAA Division 1 power rankings, Newburyport is close to earning itself a first-round playoff game.
Lyon cleans up the boards
Grant Lyon returned to positive results for the Georgetown boys basketball team after missing a game.
The senior superstar scored 13 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, leading the Royals to a commanding 68-43 win over North Reading on Tuesday night. Jackson Lasquade led the way with 17 points, Marcos Yones finished with 14 and Brady Kent hit four 3s and added 12.
