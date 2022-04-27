Helpful Rosa
A prolific goal scorer herself, on Monday Izzy Rosa was all about setting up her teammates.
The junior didn't score, but had an impressive seven assists to help Newburyport earn an 18-4 win over Ipswich. Senior co-captain Emily Fuller also had a great all-around offensive game with two goals and four assists.
The Clippers (5-1) got two goals apiece from Lilly Pons, Avery Tahnk, Olivia McDonald and Rita Cahalane in the win.
Rubio breaks school record
Pentucket's Emily Rubio had another banner day at Tuesday's meet against North Reading.
The senior finished the 400 hurdles in 65.34, which was good for second in the race but more importantly broke the Pentucket school record. She also won both the high jump (5-0) and long jump (17-1), as Pentucket fell to the Hornets in the meet, 87-58.
The Pentucket girls also got event wins from Phoebe Rubio in the mile (personal-best 5:33.5), Kaylie Dalgar in the 800 (2:35.1) and Sage Smith in the 200 (27.0).
McHugh bros making magic
After back-to-back tough non-league games against defending Maine state champion Cape Elizabeth and defending New Hampshire state champion Portsmouth last week, the Newburyport boys lacrosse team got back on track on Tuesday.
The Clippers jumped out to a big halftime lead, and cruised to a 14-9 win over Ipswich.
Brothers Zach and Ryan McHugh paced the Newburyport offense with seven combined goals and eight total points. Jon Groth added three goals and two assists for the Clippers (4-3), and Cam Tinkham scored twice and assisted on another.
Vikings rolling
The Triton baseball team has found its groove.
Led by a complete-game effort on the mound from senior ace Dylan Watson on Monday, the Vikings took down Hamilton-Wenham, 8-4, for the team's fourth straight win. Watson scattered just four hits over his seven innings of work, and only one of the four runs he allowed was earned. He also went 1-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI.
A 4-4 game in the bottom of the sixth, the Vikings broke it open with four runs in the frame. Cole Daniels went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Tyler Egan paced the offense going 2-for-4 with four RBI.
This comes after the Vikings (4-3) beat Essex Tech on Saturday and Lynnfield on Thursday.
Against Lynnfield, a 4-1 win, Egan was again the man for Triton. He went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored, and on the mound he tossed a compete-game two-hitter with five strikeouts.
Second no-hitter for DeLong
The season is still young, but already Amesbury ace Liv DeLong has thrown two no-hitters.
The Boston University commit shut out Lynnfield on Friday, tossing the complete-game no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and only one hit batter as Amesbury cruised to a 10-0 win. Earlier in the season, she no-hit rival Newburyport.
Lauren Celia paced the Amesbury (7-0) offense going 3-for-4 with a run scored, and Olivia Levasseur also went 2-for-3.
