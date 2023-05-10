The wait was longer than anyone involved with the Triton girls lacrosse program would have wanted, but nobody on the team ever stopped fighting.
The result?
The Vikings earned their first victory on the season Tuesday afternoon, hanging tough to beat a solid Georgetown team in a hard-fought game, 12-10. Leading the charge was senior captain Chloe Connors, who sent in an impressive eight goals while also having an assist. Freshman Delaney Quinn scored twice, and Kayla Harrington and Ally Pugh were behind the other goals.
Triton (1-11), which was still inside the latest Division 4 playoff picture at No. 28, also got a standout game in net from Julia Price, who made 12 crucial stops.
For Georgetown (4-7), junior Molly Giguere had six goals and two assists, and reached the 100-goal milestone for her career. Lexi Sheehan scored twice, and Melania Molis and Mary Surette had the other goals.
Stick, Newburyport walk-off over Georgetown
The Newburyport baseball team was down to its final three outs against Georgetown in a battle of the two CAL leaders Tuesday afternoon.
The Baker-leading Royals took a 3-1 lead in the top of the seventh, but the Kinney-leading Clippers responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half before walking it off for a 4-3 victory in the eighth. Second baseman Connor Stick couldn’t get out, going 4-for-4 with an RBI, and leadoff man Jack Sullivan went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored.
Sophomore Evan Luekens tossed the first seven innings and struck out five, and Steve Lawton came in and pitched a clean eighth for Newburyport (10-4).
For Georgetown (9-3), Ty Gilmore pitched 6.2 innings with six Ks and also went 1-for-4 at the plate with an RBI. Ethan Lee went 1-for-3 with an RBI, and both Jake Gilbo and Jason Gioia had two hits.
Amesbury baseball wins 3rd in a row
Lefty ace Trevor Kimball pitched five innings with no earned runs and eight strikeouts, and also went 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBI to lead Amesbury to a 5-2 win over North Reading on Tuesday.
It was the third straight win for the Red Hawks (4-6), who saw Luke Arsenault toss the final two scoreless innings to get the save. Josh Roberts went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Hunter Belisle went 1-for-3 and Drew Scialdone continued his torrid spring with another 1-for-3 day.
Oldoni crushes HR, Triton wins again
The winning streak is now up to six games for the Triton softball team, which beat Wilmington, 7-6, in eight innings Tuesday afternoon.
Senior captain Izzy Oldoni had another standout day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with four RBI and her team-high third home run of the season. Grace Romine went 3-for-5 out of the leadoff spot, Kyla Story and Reghan Haley each had two hits and an RBI, and Mallory Johnson went 1-for-4.
In the circle, Emma Penniman tossed all eight innings for the Vikings (11-1), who are the new No. 1-ranked team in Division 3, and had 10 strikeouts.
Pons, Fuller pace Newburyport lacrosse
The Newburyport boys lacrosse team cruised to a 15-7 win over Manchester-Essex on Tuesday, paced by four goals each from senior Oliver Pons and sophomore Colin Fuller.
Zach McHugh added both a pair of goals and assists for the Clippers (10-4), Eli Sirota scored twice and Owen Kreuz had a goal and three assists. In total, 10 different Clippers either scored or assisted on a goal.
Kamuda clobbers HR, Panthers pound Ipswich
The bats came alive for the Pentucket baseball team in Tuesday’s 16-7 victory over Ipswich.
Leading the charge was senior Trevor Kamuda, who went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, three RBI and his second home run of the season. Kyle Ventola went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI, Julien Powers drove in three while going 2-for-3 and Nic Kutcher and Justin Bartholomew each had two hits.
Jake Woodsum got the win on the mound for the Panthers (2-10), tossing four innings with a punchout.
Panthers girls lax falls in thriller
Locked in a tie battle with Ipswich after regulation, the Pentucket girls lacrosse team needed overtime to settle Tuesday’s game.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, the Tigers found the first goal in the extra frame to pull out the 10-9 win. Audrey Conover, Sydney Trout and Cat Colvin each scored twice for the Panthers (7-4), and Ashley Gagnon assisted on a pair of goals.
