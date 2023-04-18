For the second year in a row, the Pentucket girls lacrosse program gets to celebrate an 100-goal scorer.
On Tuesday, St. Michael’s commit Audrey Conover, who came into the season with 91 career goals, became the latest Panther to reach the milestone. The senior captain scored three times in a 16-5 win over Lynnfield, giving her nine goals through four games this spring. It was truly a family affair for the celebration, as her younger sister, Kate, had 3 goals and 2 assists in the win, and their father, Todd, is the team’s coach.
Conover joins former teammate Lana Mickelson, who reached the 100-goal milestone last year and is currently a freshman playing at Iona College.
Ella Palmer and Cat Colvin led the Panthers (2-2) on Tuesday with four goals each, and Abbie Felzani and Sydney Trout also scored.
Richard saves Amesbury!
Clinging to a one-goal lead with only seconds left, goalie Ben Richard stopped the last of his 14 shots on the day to lead the Amesbury boys lacrosse team to a dramatic, 12-11, win over Haverhill.
Max White powered the Redhawk offense with five goals and an assist, Chase Lindsey scored twice and Brady Cooper had two goals and two assists. Andrew Baker, Grady Hagan and Jack Welch scored the other goals for the Redhawks (2-3).
Clippers score three in the 7th
Down to its final at-bats, the Newburyport baseball team came up clutch Tuesday morning.
The Clippers were trailing Lynnfield by a pair of runs on the road, but came back with three in the top of the seventh to take a 4-3 lead. Charlie Forrest then came out to finish what he started, and sat down the Pioneers in the bottom half to clinch the Clippers’ fourth win in a row.
Forrest went the distance on the mound, allowing three earned runs with a pair of strikeouts to pick up the victory. Connor Stick went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI for the Clippers (4-1), Owen Tahnk went 1-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs, and Jack Sullivan had another strong day out of the leadoff spot and went 2-for-3.
Catarius crushes HR
Izzy Levassuer was her usual dominant self in the circle with 19 strikeouts, but offensively it was Cali Catarius leading the way in Amesbury’s 7-0 win over Lynnfield on Monday.
The junior went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and also crushed a solo home run for the team’s first long ball of the season. Levasseur also went 3-for-4 at the plate, Ella DeLisle went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and Rose Franey went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for Amesbury (5-0).
Fuller scores 5
Colin Fuller continued the strong start to his season for the Newburyport boys lacrosse team Tuesday morning.
The sophomore sent home five goals, leading the Clippers to a comfortable, 14-5, win over North Reading. Duncan Coir, Zach McHugh and Owen Kreuz all scored twice for the Clippers (4-2), and Oliver Pons, Sam Craig, Eli Sirota and Jack Hadden each had goals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.