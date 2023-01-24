The importance of foul shooting was on full display last Friday night between Triton and Pentucket.
After an exciting 32 minutes that saw the game tied, the two teams went to overtime to figure out a winner. and in the extra frame, John Prendergast went 4-for-4 from the line and Triton as a team made 7-of-10 to earn a 58-49 win over the Panthers. Griffin Dupuis scored five of his game-high 21 points in the overtime period for the Vikings (5-5), Prendergast finished with 16 points and Ethan Tate added 10.
For Pentucket (2-9), Cole Vuylsteke hit three 3s and had a team-high 16 points, and Nicholas Yassmine made four 3s and finished with 12.
Panthers balanced in win over Triton
On the girls side of the Triton vs. Pentucket basketball matchup last Friday, it was the Panthers showcasing some balanced scoring in a 64-33 win.
Abby Dube led Pentucket (9-3) with 17 points on four 3s, and both Gabby Bellacqua and Ava DiBurro were right behind with 13. Alyssa Thompson also added 8 points for the Panthers, who saw nine different players score.
Olivia Kiricoples led the Vikings with 7 points, and both Reese Renda and Kendall Liebert had 6.
Amesbury hockey keeps winning
The Amesbury boys hockey team picked up another win over the weekend, beating Beverly, 3-1.
Bodie Marcotte, Matt Venturi and Brady Burnham all scored, Hunter Belisle, Kaden Bedard, Joey Duggan and Cam Abromavich had assists and Trey Marcotte and Tyler Bartniski combined for the win in net with 35 total saves.
The Red Hawks (6-2-0) sit atop the CAL Baker standings heading into Wednesday’s game against Pentucket.
Clippers take 1st loss
The Newburyport girls basketball team has unfortunately fallen from the ranks of the unbeaten.
However, it was to one of the top teams in the entire state.
Facing fellow undefeated Wachusett Regional — the No. 2-ranked team in Division 1 — on the road Friday night, Newburyport fell behind early in what ended up being a 68-45 loss. The Clippers (11-1) were led Emma Foley with 24 points and Deirdre McElhinney with 14.
Wachusset (9-0) led 34-22 at halftime and 51-30 heading into the fourth.
Georgetown boys keep rolling
The high-powered Georgetown offense kept its foot on the gas in Friday’s 82-47 win over Rockport. Grant Lyon led the way with 24 points, Marcos Yones was right behind with 22 and Brady Kent drilled three 3s and finished with 9.
The Royals (8-2) had 11 different players score, and are still second in the CAL in scoring at 63.0 points per game.
