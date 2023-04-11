The final line looks pretty good for Tyler Egan in his first start of the spring, as the Triton senior struck out eight while allowing just one earned run over 4.2 innings of work. But truth be told, he got plenty of help.
The Vikings belted out 14 hits during Monday’s 12-1 win over Greater Lawrence, moving the team to a perfect 2-0 on the young season. Egan helped himself greatly with a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a pair of runs driven in, but offensively Connor Rumph was the star going 3-for-3 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI.
Sophomore Joshua Penney also went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBI, and Jack Lindholm went 2-for-3 with 2 runs scored and an RBI.
Grant delivers for Royals
The Georgetown softball team has been an excellent story to start out the young spring season.
On Monday, the Royals (3-1) picked up another win after a comfortable, 14-0, victory over Rockport in five innings. Freshman pitcher Maddie Grant threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts, and she also went 2-for-3 at the dish with two runs scored and a pair of RBI.
Tayla Mariani had three hits on the day and drove in three runs, Elizabeth Barbarick was 2-for-2 and both Ava Ruggiero and Gillien Figueroa went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored.
Turpin, Pentucket shoo away Hornets
The Pentucket boys lacrosse team continued to roll on Monday, staying undefeated with a solid win over North Reading, 17-8.
Junior Ben Turpin kept up his torrid pace offensively for the Panthers (3-0) with 5 goals and 3 assists, and his older brother, Joe, scored twice and assisted on another. The Panthers also got 3 goals from Nolan Cole, and 2 goals and an assist each from Henry Hartford and Liam Sullivan.
The Panthers will look to stay perfect when they host Lynnfield on Wednesday at Pipestave (4 p.m.).
9 in the 7th!
The game was already well in hand, but the Amesbury softball team put the final nail in the coffin with a 9-run seventh inning to highlight Monday’s 17-0 win over Ipswich.
Junior pitcher Izzy Levasseur was excellent yet again, striking out 15 over seven full innings while also going 2-for-6 at the plate with 3 RBI. Lauren Celia had a banner day going 5-for-6 with 3 RBI, Ella DeLisle went 4-for-6 and Rose Franey had a hit and drove in a pair of runs.
Offensively, Amesbury (3-0) had 19 hits.
Penniman fans 11
Returning Daily News All-Star pitcher Emma Penniman was dialed in for Triton softball in the circle Monday afternoon, striking out 11 to lead the team to an 11-1 win over Lynnfield. The Vikings, who returned a majority of their talent from a team that made the state quarterfinals a year ago, are now 2-0 on the season after victories over Pentucket and Lynnfield.
Woekel serves up perfection
The Newburyport girls tennis team stayed undefeated on the year with a 5-0 win over North Reading on Monday, and a large reason why was Delaney Woekel cruising to perfection in her No. 3 singles match (6-0, 6-0).
Woekel was one of two not to lose a point along with Caroline Schulson at No. 1 singles, and the Clippers (2-0) also got wins from Harper Bradshaw at No. 2 singles (6-2, 6-1), Ana Lynch and Carly McDermott at No. 1 doubles (6-4, 6-2) and Bridgette Mellet and Lauren Brennan at No. 2 doubles (6-3, 6-1).
