In a tennis meet that started at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, it came down to Newburyport’s Austin Yim and Pentucket’s Stratton Seymour at first singles in the final match of the day as the clock ticked closer to 8 p.m.
Just a freshman, Yim was facing the pressure of trying to send the Clippers home happy on Senior Night.
And that’s exactly what he did.
Yim took the first singles match, 6-4, 6-4, lifting Newburyport to a dramatic 3-2 win over Pentucket. The Clippers also got wins at first doubles from Finn Sullivan and James Scali (7-5, 4-6, 6-4) and at second doubles from Grant Mosesian and Skylar Patterson (6-3, 6-1) — all four being seniors.
Pentucket got wins from Ben Brookhart at second singles (4-6, 6-3, 6-3) and Bo Latham at third singles (7-5, 6-4).
Vikings hold on
Things got a little too close for comfort for the Triton baseball team Tuesday afternoon.
Leading 8-1 early, the Vikings saw Lynnfield cut it to a two-run game in the top of the sixth inning. Luckily, left fielder Jake Lennon threw a strike to catcher Andrew Johnson to gun down a runner at the plate to end the inning, and Joe Abt would triple in Dylan Watson in the bottom half of the frame to help Triton hold on for the 9-7 win.
Lynnfield loaded the basses in the top of the seventh, but Jack Lindholm got a popup and two strikeouts to get the save.
Abt went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Triton (9-6), and Cole Daniels went 1-for-2 with a bases-clearing double in the fourth.
Mighty Mickelson
Lana Mickelson continued her excellent season Wednesday afternoon.
The senior scored four goals and added four assists to help lead Pentucket girls lacrosse to an 18-8 win over Lynnfield. Audrey Conover chipped in three goals, and Cat Colvin, Kate Conover, Ella Palmer and Sydney Trout each scored twice.
Colvin and Kate Conover also each added three assists with their goals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.