Royals beat Clippers
The Georgetown boys basektball team trailed Newburyport by as much as 12 in the second half of Tuesday’s game, but didn’t quit. The Royals fought all of the way back to take a two-point lead with 30 seconds left, then got the stop on defense to earn the 56-54 win.
It’s the first time Georgetown has beat Newburyport since the 2013-14 season.
Grant Lyon led the Royals (5-2) with 18 points, Carter Lucido added 17 on five 3s and Harrison Lien had 11.
Stiffling defense
The patented Pentucket girls basketball defense was on full display in Tuesday’s 45-8 win over Ipswich. Audrey Conover led the Green and White (5-2) with 11 points, and Ava DiBurro added 10. Pentucket held Ipswich scoreless from the end of the first quarter until the fourth quarter.
First goals
Monday’s game didn’t go exactly the way the Newburyport boys hockey team wanted, but there were still some positives to celebrate. Both Charlie Forrest and Oliver Pons scored their first career goals in a 5-2 loss to Masconomet.
Winning with Welch
The Amesbury boys basketball team just sat back and watched Matt Welch go to work on Monday. The 6-foot-2 senior guard scored 21 points and was clutch late to lift the Indians to a 48-45 win over Hamilton-Wenham.
Cam Keliher added 13 points in the win for Amesbury (5-2).
Clippers stung by career day
Freshman Finn Brennan led the balanced Newburyport scoring with 14 points in Sunday’s game, but the Clippers couldn’t overcome a career day from North Andover’s Zach Wolinski in an MVC-CAL showdown. Wolinski dropped a career-high 32 points on six 3s to lead the Scarlet Knights to a 60-58 win.
Vikings skate past Indians
Senior goalie Evan Piscatelli came up with the big stops late to help Triton hold on for the 4-3 win over Amesbury on Saturday. The Vikings had four different goal scorers in Josh Hersey, Braeden McDonald, Connor Rumph and Quinn Fidler.
Triton locks up
Dylan Wilkinson scored a team-high 17 points, Ethan Tate added 12 and sophomore John Prendergast added a season-high 9 to lead Triton to a 57-38 win over Lynnfield on Saturday.
The Vikings held the Pioneers to just 9 combined points between the second and third quarters.
