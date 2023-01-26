Midway through the third quarter of Tuesday’s game, things weren’t looking all that good for the Georgetown girls basketball team. The Royals were on the road and trailing Triton by 14, as not much was going right.
But the team wasn’t going to quit.
Avery Upite, Ella Thompson and Tyrah Marcelin helped to fuel a massive 32-4 run the rest of the game, as Georgetown came back to beat Triton, 63-49. Carena Ziolkowski led the Royals (7-4) with 16 points on three 3s, Marcelin added 12 and her younger sister, Neiylah, had 13. Freshman Katie Davies also chipped in a career-high 9 points.
For the Vikings, Kendall Liebert led the way with 17 points, Reese Renda added 15 and Olivia Kiricoples chipped in 10.
Vikings push No. 1 to brink
The Triton hockey team nearly handed Lynnfield its first loss of the season on Wednesday.
The Pioneers — the No. 1 ranked team in Division 3 in the latest MIAA power rankings — trailed the Vikings by a goal after the first period. But thanks to three second-period tallies, Lynnfield was able to come back and hold on for a 4-2 victory.
Wes Rollins had another strong night in net even in defeat for the Vikings (6-5-2), who got goals from Lucas Sullivan and Quinn Fidler.
Lyon keeps leading Georgetown
It’s going to be a tight race between a few players, but Grant Lyon has certainly been making his case to win CAL Baker MVP this winter.
The Georgetown senior had another dominant night on Tuesday, finishing with 28 points and 18 rebounds to lead his team to a 58-55 win over Triton. Jackson Lasquade added 16 points for the Royals (9-2), who held on late after watching a 19-point lead get dwindled down to just two in the closing seconds.
Griffin Dupuis also continued his torrid pace of late and finished with 24 points to lead the Vikings (5-6). Ethan Tate added 14, and John Prendergast chipped in 12.
Dube dialed in
Abby Dube was locked in from beyond the arc, draining four 3s and finishing with a game-high 14 points to lead Pentucket to a 45-18 win over Amesbury on Tuesday. Alyssa Thompson added 7 points for the Panthers (10-3), while Gabby Bellacqua and Amelia Crowe chipped in 6.
Ellie Marden led the Red Hawks with 7 points.
Clippers win big
The Newburyport boys basketball team shook off consecutive losses earlier in the week, crushing Ipswich, 67-34. Connor Spinney hit three 3s and finished with a team-high 19 points for the Clippers (7-5), sophomore Carson Gretz added 16 and fellow sophomore Finn Brennan was right behind with 11.
