The Georgetown girls soccer and field hockey teams enjoyed two of the programs' biggest wins in recent memory on Friday, with each pulling off stunning wins over perennial league power Lynnfield.
The girls soccer team won its game 1-0, avenging an 8-2 blowout in their last meeting last year. Talia Geberth scored the winning goal on a play set up by Elle Schneider and Olivia Nisenbaum, and goalie Mary Surette made 16 saves to record the shutout. Georgetown coach Kevin Fair also credited Rylie Lasquade, Taylor Wight, Rebecca Doucette, Casey Mahoney and Allison DeLuca for playing great defensive games to help the Royals (1-3-1) pick up their first win of the season.
The field hockey team won its game 2-0, with Vivian Burr and Ally Countie each scoring goals to help knock off the defending Division 2 North champions. Countie also had an assist and Bronwyn Hadley made nine saves to record the shutout as Georgetown improved to 4-2 on the year.
Newburyport soccer teams down Triton
The Newburyport boys and girls soccer teams each picked up wins over Triton over the weekend, with the boys winning 4-1 while the girls won 2-0.
The Newburyport boys got goals by Henry Acton, Owen Spence, Owen McNeil and Ryan Archer along with two assists from Jamie Brooks and one assist each from Zach Rosa and Will Acquaviva. Triton's goal was scored by Trevor Quigley assisted by John Emerson, and with the result Newburyport is now 5-0-2 on the season with three games to play while Triton is 0-6-1.
The Newburyport girls were led by Allie Waters, who scored a pair of second half goals to key the Clippers. Isabella Rosa and Deirdre McElhinney both recorded assists and Anneliese Truesdale and Gabby Loughran combined for the shutout. Newburyport is now 4-1-2 while Triton falls to 1-5-1.
Pentucket boys soccer stays unbeaten
The Pentucket boys soccer team kept pace with Newburyport in the Cape Ann League standings, picking up a 2-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham to remain unbeaten. Nate Blanchard scored both of Pentucket's goals with Alex Bishop recording the assist on both as well, and goalie Tyler Correnti made four saves to post the shutout. Pentucket is now 4-0-1 and will face Newburyport on Monday in what is expected to be one of the biggest games in the CAL all season.
Dwight, Gallant lead Pentucket
The Pentucket field hockey team picked up a 4-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham on Friday, with Haley Dwight and Reese Gallant each scoring two goals to lead the way on offense. Liv Reagan recorded two assists, Dwight added one of her own and Charlene Basque made four saves in the shutout effort. Pentucket is now 3-2 at the season's halfway point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.