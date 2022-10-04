The Georgetown girls soccer team earned arguably its biggest win in quite some time on Monday.
Thanks to goals from Olivia Hiltz and Neiylah Marcelin, the Royals took down Hamilton-Wenham, 2-1, to notch their first win over the Generals since 2017. It broke a seven-game losing streak to the Generals through which the Royals were outscored by a combined 21-2.
It was also the first career goal for the freshman Marcelin, and it came on a beautiful 25-yard rocket that curled into the upper corner. But the day certainly belonged to Georgetown (5-3-2) goalie Mary Surette, who was reported to make a miraculous 27 saves to lead her team to the big-time win.
Amesbury on the board!
Tuesday was the hopeful start of success to come.
There’s been a tie and a couple of other close calls, but the Amesbury girls soccer team finally got its first win after taking down Ipswich, 3-2. Maddie Clark, Stella Mitchell and Cali Catarius were the goal-scorers, and both Catarius and Mitchell each added assists as well.
Huge props also need to be given to freshman goalie Della Hildt, who made 12 total stops on the day which included some massive ones down the stretch to help Amesbury close it out.
Clippers can’t stop winning
Senior captain Sophia Messina was on fire Monday evening, finishing with 8 kills and 7 blocks to lead the Newburyport volleyball team to a 3-0 sweep of Hamilton-Wenham (25-7, 25-20, 25-17). Viive Godtfredsen added 13 kills and 2 aces, and Lily LeDuc came up clutch with 8 kills and a team-high 3 aces.
After a loss to defending state champion Ipswich a few weeks ago, the Clippers (11-1) have now ripped off seven straight victories.
Forrest-Hay is insane!
Newburyport’s James Forrest-Hay has to be the most confident soccer player in the CAL right now.
On Tuesday, the senior striker scored yet again to help lift the Clippers to a 2-1 win over Lynnfield. If you can believe it, and this is no word of a lie, it was the 10th straight game that Forrest-Hay has scored at least one goal.
Ben Cotter also found the back of the net in the win for the undefeated Clippers (11-0), and Spencer Colwell and Zach Rosa had the assists.
Royals swing past Amesbury
It’s been a solid year on the links for the Georgetown golf team, and on Monday the Royals earned another win after taking down Amesbury, 125-76. Logan Corriveau had 29 points and Ty Southall added 24 points to lead the Royals (6-6), and Burke Hartman paced Amesbury with 24 points.
Two for Bartholomew
The Pentucket boys soccer team got a pair of first-half goals from Justin Bartholomew to earn a 2-1 nonleague win over Danvers on Monday evening. Jayden Pabst assisted on the first goal, Josh Paige assisted on the second and goalie Ethan Merrill made eight saves to help the Panthers (3-4-1) close out the victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.