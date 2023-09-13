The Pentucket golf team nearly broke through for its first win of the season on Tuesday, but Georgetown wasn’t going to allow it. Will Sorenson led the way with 27 stableford points and Finn Harrell was right behind with 25, helping the Royals edge out a 128-118 victory.
The Panthers were paced by Noah Meyer (26) and Tanner Kamuda (23).
CLIPPERS STRIKE EARLY
It didn’t take long for the Newburyport boys soccer team to get a lead over rival Triton and hold onto it on Tuesday.
Connor Spinney, Nolan Smith and Sean Gasbarro all scored in the first half, which helped the Clippers cruise to a 3-0 win over the Vikings. Kyle Lisauskas, Finn Ingalls and Bodie Godfredsen assisted on the goals, and sophomore goalie Jack Quatelbaum pitched the shutout in net for the Clippers (2-1).
On the other side, senior goalie John Dwyer made nine saves for the Vikings.
FANTASTIC FRESHMAN GREENBLATT!
Georgetown girls soccer freshman Katherine Greenblatt wasted no time making an impact for the team.
Just two games, in fact.
On Tuesday, the electric newcomer scored the first two goals of her high school career — and assisted on another — to pace the Royals to a 5-2 victory over an improved Amesbury team. Jenna Johnson and Lexie Sheahan added goals for the Royals (2-0), and senior captain Kayla Gibbs had a goal and an assist.
Fellow senior captain Olivia Hiltz — Georgetown’s leading scorer from a year ago — has yet to find the back of the net, but already has an impressive four assists over two games.
GREENBLOTT ON THE BOARD
Moving north on I-95 a few miles from Georgetown up to Newburyport, we go from a Greenblatt to a Greenblott.
As in, last year’s Daily News area goal leader Alexis Greenblott.
The junior was “held in check” over Newburyport’s first two games this fall, but reminded the league of her talent and goal-scoring ability on Tuesday with two goals and an assist in a 5-0 win over Triton. Super sophomore Aoife Tykulsky scored and had two assists, and the Clippers (1-1-1) also got goals from Siena Leclair and Carragh Casellini.
MORE STANDOUT GOLF PERFORMANCES
Ultimately, their teams didn’t end up coming out with wins on Tuesday.
But a trio of local golfers still had strong days on the links.
Newburyport (4-1) suffered its first loss of the season to Lynnfield, 160-147, but freshman Jack Oreal put up an impressive 35 stableford points. Similarly, Triton fell to powerhouse North Reading, 154-121, but captains Vincent Magee and Mason Colby carded 29 and 28 points, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.