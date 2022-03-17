On April 18, Georgetown’s Tony Alves, Julie Bedard, Shawn Deane, Larry Hanson and Marie Turner are running to defy cancer as a member of the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team in the 126th Boston Marathon. The Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team will run in-person this year and will also offer the option of running virtually, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Along with more than 500 Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge teammates from across the United States and around the world, they team will run Massachusetts’ historic marathon route from Hopkinton to Boston to collectively raise $5.5 million for cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
This year marks the 33rd annual running of the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge (DFMC). One hundred percent of the money raised benefits Dana-Farber’s Claudia Adams Barr Program in Innovative Basic Cancer Research, which supports promising science research in its earliest stages. The Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge has raised more than $105 million for the Barr Program to date.
To contribute to the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge, visit RunDFMC.org or contact the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge office at (617) 632-1970 or at: dfmc@dfci.harvard.edu.
Abt commits to Endicott
Congrats are in order for Triton senior Joe Abt of Newbury, who just committed to play for the Endicott College baseball team. Last spring, the second baseman was a Daily News All-Star after hitting .400 with 20 hits, 10 runs and 14 RBI while playing strong defense. He plans to play a large factor this spring under first-year Vikings coach Chris Lamothe.
After graduating, Abt will play for the Northeast Tides of the North Shore Baseball League this summer.
Terrific Troupe!
Newburyport’s Lily Troupe has carved out an immediate role for herself as a freshman on the Endicott College women’s lacrosse team. A defenseman, the Nursing major has started one game and has seen action in all four for the red-hot Gulls (3-1).
Derek Hines Flag Day 5K
All runners and walkers are welcome to join the Derek Hines Flag Day — Couch to 5K Program on Saturday mornings from March 26th through June 4th from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Fuller Field Track on Low Street in Newburyport. The free program provided at — https://derekhinesfund.com/flag-day-5k/ — will prepare you for the in-person 11th Annual Flag Day 5K race on June 11th at 4 p.m. For more information, contact Chris Kealey at: christopher.kealey@gmail.com.
Affolter out fast
Newburyport’s Caroline Affolter is off to a great start to her sophomore season for the Bentley University women’s lacrosse team. She scored four goals in a season-opening win over American International, and three more in another win over Molloy on Wednesday.
Affolter is joined on the team by fellow former Clipper Lily Spaulding, a Daily News All-Star last spring who’s a freshman defender for the Falcons (2-0).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.