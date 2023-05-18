Seeing as the Georgetown softball team came in ranked No. 12 in the MIAA Division 5 power rankings -- and added two wins since the latest update was released -- making the playoffs was pretty much a foregone conclusion.
But on Wednesday, the Royals made it official via the .500 rule.
With a dominating 18-0 shutout of Rockport in five innings, Georgetown (9-7) clinched its first postseason berth since 2015. Freshman Maddie Grant threw her second straight shutout, striking out eight over her five innings, and also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI.
Offensivley, though, the Royals were once again led by eighth-grade phenom Elizabeth Barbarick. The shortstop went a perfect 4-for-4 out of the leadoff spot, driving in four runs while blasting her area-leading 8th home run of the season. Ava Ruggeiro also had two RBI, and Talya Mariani, Zoey Halmen, Gillien Figueroa and Mia Girard all had hits.
Rosa, Clippers stay perfect
We've been saying it all year, but it's going to take a mighty effort for anyone in the state to beat the Newburyport girls lacrosse team this spring.
With four games left in the regular season, the Clippers are still perfect.
Senior captain Izzy Rosa had another great day to fuel Wednesday's 18-2 win over North Reading, scoring three goals while assisting on four others. Olivia McDonald continued her hot scoring stretch with five goals to lead the Clippers (14-0) offensively, and Anna Affolter had two goals and two assists.
Next week, though, will be a big one for Newburyport.
The Clippers will host fellow undefeated Notre Dame (17-0) -- the No. 1-ranked team in Division 2 -- on Wednesday, then travel to play the No. 1 team in New Hampshire, Bedford, on Friday.
LeBlanc leads Amesbury softball
It was another solid bounceback win for Amesbury softball.
After a tough loss to Triton on Monday, the Red Hawks responded with a six-inning, 14-2, victory over Ipswich on Wednesday. Lexi LeBlanc had a monster day for the home team, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and five RBI.
Lauren Celia (3-for-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI) and Ella DeLisle (3-for-4, 3 runs) also had big performances at the plate, and Cali Catarius kept mashing with a 2-for-5 day. Junior pitcher Izzy Levasseur had a hit and an RBI, but in the circle allowed just one earned run with 15 strikeouts.
Clippers boys lax drubs North Reading
Goal-scoring wasn't an issue for the Newburyport boys lacrosse team on Wednesday.
Eli Sirota led the onslaught with four goals, and the Clippers picked up a comfortable 17-2 win over North Reading. Ryan Philbin and Zach McHugh were right behind with three goals apiece, Colin Fuller had two and Colby Arel, Jack Hadden, Gui Texiera, Oliver Pons and Duncan Coir all scored.
The Clippers (11-5) will travel to play Lynnfield on Friday.
