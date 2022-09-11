Triton golf on fire!
It’s still early on in the season, but Triton golf appears to be the Class of the CAL. The Vikings improved to 5-0 on the year after earning a huge win on Friday, beating archrival Newburyport, 161-132.
Connor Houlihan led the way for the Vikings with 38 points, and he was followed by teammates Ricky Gardella (30) and Braeden McDonald (26). Will Palermino led the Clippers (4-2) with 27 points.
Greenblott, Sullivan pace Clippers
The Newburyport girls soccer team earned a huge win on Saturday, beating a Division 1 opponent in Central Catholic, 2-1. Super sophomore Alexis Greenblott scored a goal in the first half, and Maeve Sullivan found the back of the net in the second to lead the Clippers to their second straight win to start the year.
Caitlin Downey assisted on both of the goals, and Gabby Loughran was solid in net with six saves.
Forrest-Hay is clutch
Locked in a tie late in the second half, James Forrest-Hay took a cross from Adam Bovee and found the back of the net to lead the Newburyport boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over Excel Academy Saturday afternoon. Will Acquaviva was the other goal-scorer, and Forrest-Hay also had an assist to help the Clippers improve to 2-0 on the young season.
Newburyport volleyball 2-0
The Newburyport volleyball team has started its season the best way possible. After beating Georgetown in straight sets in their opener, the Clippers swept Masconomet on Friday, 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-17), to stay undefeated.
Sophia Messina had 12 kills, and Viive Godtfredsen had 11 kills, 4 blocks and 4 aces for Newburyport.
Gibbs to Gibbs
Kayla Gibbs was the distributor with two assists, and Shannon Gibbs and Carena Ziolkowski were the goal-scorers that led Georgetown girls soccer to a 2-0 win over Ipswich on Friday. Mary Surette stopped all 12 shots she faced in net for the undefeated Royals (2-0).
Super Sullivan
Senior Liam Sullivan scored twice and assisted on another goal to lead the Pentucket boys soccer team to a season-opening 4-0 win over Triton on Thursday. Stratton Seymour and Jayden Pabst were the other scorers for the Panthers, as the win was also the first for first-year head coach Gus Savage.
