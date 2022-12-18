The Newburyport boys and girls indoor track teams are heading into a long holiday break, but not before putting together a strong showing at Sunday’s Speed Classic in Boston.
On the boys side, returning Daily News All-Star Ean Hynes found himself in the winner’s circle after crossing the 55-meter hurdle finish line in 8.09. He was followed by teammate Wyatt Hastings in seventh (8.71), then went on to place ninth in the 55-meter dash in 6.92 and eighth in the long jump with a leap of 18-7.50. Daily News Football All-Star Ryan Miles was the Clippers’ top finished in the dash in sixth overall (6.84), and he also place 15th in the 300 in 38.88.
Moving over to the girls, fellow returning Daily News All-Star Devin Stroope had a fantastic day. The stellar sophomore placed second overall in the 300 with a school-record time of 42.41, then went on to place eighth in the 55-meter dash in 7.84. The Clippers overall had a terrific showing in the 300, as behind Stroope was Morgan Felts in sixth (44.61), Reese Bromby in 13th (46.09) and Chloe Raby in 20th (46.71).
Another standout for the Clippers was Lucy Buchmayr, who placed seventh in the 55-meter hurdles (9.63) and 18th in the dash (8.10). Elsewhere, Lilly Pons took 15th in the long jump (14-6.50) and Olivia Gustafson placed 16th in the 600 (1:50.69).
Panther girls also strong
The Pentucket girls indoor track team was also at Sunday’s Speed Classic, and came away with plenty of highlights.
Head among them were three times that qualified for Nationals. First was Sydney Trout placing second in the 55-meter dash (7.49), then the sophomore teammed up with Kayla Murphy, Reese Gallant and Sage Smith to take second in the 4x200 relay (1:50.59).
Elsewhere, the 4x400 team of Sophia Clemente, Kaylie Dalgar, Libby Murphy and Lia Alsup also placed second (4:38.64), and Smith added a third place, national-qualifying time in the dash (7.58) and a fourth in the long jump (15-11).
