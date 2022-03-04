The Amesbury boys basketball team stepped off the bus after over a two-hour trip to South Hadley and still had their A-game.
Led by a 16 points from senior Cam Keliher and another 15 from Matt Welch, No. 17 Amesbury walked into No. 16 South Hadley's gym and jogged out with a convincing 65-43 win in the first round of the Division 4 state tournament Thursday night. Amesbury led from the start, and got everyone on its roster in the game over the course of the 32 minutes.
Amesbury will now play either No. 1 Randolph or No. 32 Brighton in the Sweet 16 at a time and date yet to be announced.
Amesbury hockey falls
The Amesbury boys hockey team saw its season come to an end with a 4-3 loss to No. 8 Ashland in the first round of the Division 4 state tournament Thursday night.
Joey Duggan, Bryson Vater and Matt Venturi all scored for No. 25 Amesbury (7-11-2).
Amesbury 65, South Hadley 43
Division 4 First Round
Amesbury (65): Keliher 6-1-16, Heidt 3-3-10, Kokinacis 2-2-7, Hallinan 1-3-5, Daileanes 1-0-2, Collins 0-0-0, Gjikopulli 2-0-4, Welch 6-2-15, Harring 0-0-0, Kimball 0-0-0, Lapointe 0-0-0, O'Neill 0-0-0, Marden 2-3-7. Totals 23-14-65
3-pointers: Keliher 3, Heidt, Kokinacis
Amesbury (13-8): 16 15 21 13 — 65
South Hadley: 11 12 8 12 — 43
Ashland 4, Amesbury 3
Division 4 First Round
Goals: Joey Duggan, Bryson Vater, Matt Venturi
Assists: Ben Richard, Jack Venturi, Brady Burnham, M. Venturi
Saves: Tre Marcotte 38
