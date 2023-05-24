If you’re searching for positive examples to educate young athletes on the value of teamwork and perseverance, look no further than this spring’s Pentucket baseball team.
These Panthers are what high school sports are all about.
The season hasn’t necessarily produced the amount of wins the team was hoping for, and a spot in the upcoming Division 3 playoffs doesn’t seem likely. But Tuesday afternoon, nothing was going to stop the Panthers — especially the seniors on the roster — from stepping onto the diamond one last time in their CAL finale and competing for their brothers next to them.
Trailing by a run in the bottom of the seventh, junior Nic Kutcher stepped up to the plate and ripped a two-run single to right, sending Pentucket to a dramatic, 4-3, walkoff win over rival Newburyport at Groveland Pines. Kutcher was 3-for-4 on the day with two RBI, and he also went the distance on the mound to get the win, striking out a pair to only one walk.
Pentucket (4-14), which will play in the Wilmington Tournament this weekend, also got a 3-for-3 day from Justin Bartholomew. Caleb Meisner went 1-for-3 with two RBI, and catcher Kyle Ventola also went 1-for-3 to cap his excellent league year.
Levasseur, Amesbury beat North Reading
Head coach Emily Crannell and the Amesbury softball team may want to be on the lookout for an Edible Arrangement coming soon, with Alan Noyes and Triton being on the return label.
The Red Hawks just helped the Vikings out in a big way on Tuesday.
Junior Izzy Levasseur had another monster day, going 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI while also going the distance in the circle with 11 strikeouts, leading Amesbury to a massive, 3-2, win over North Reading. The Hornets grabbed a brief 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth, but Levasseur, Rose Franey (1-for-3), Lauren Celia (1-for-3, run) and Alex Donnell (1-for-3, RBI) helped the Red Hawks respond with two in the bottom half to retake a lead they wouldn’t give up.
But back to the Edible Arrangement.
With the win, Triton (16-2, 12-2 CAL) earns at least a share of its second straight CAL Kinney title. North Reading (13-5, 11-2 CAL) could have won the league outright, but now can only earn a share if it beats Lynnfield — and former Viking assistant coach Hector Longo, now the coach of the Pioneers — on Wednesday.
Amesbury (14-4) has long since wrapped up the CAL Baker, and will bring a four-game winning streak into North Andover on Friday.
Panthers get revenge!
Way back on the last day of March, all that time ago, the Pentucket girls lacrosse team opened its season with a tough, 11-9, setback to Manchester-Essex.
It’s been nearly two months since, but the Panthers finally got their revenge.
In now its final game of the regular season, Pentucket got three goals each from Kate Conover and Ella Palmer to beat the Hornets, 13-11, on Tuesday. The story of the game though was definitely senior goalie Zoe Wegryzn, who in the win recorded her 100th save of the season — with the Panthers needing every one of them.
Sophomore Sydney Trout had two goals and three assists, and fellow sophomore Cat Colvin added a pair of goals and assists as well. The Panthers (12-5) now await the release of the official Division 3 playoff bracket, and were ranked No. 6 in the latest update.
Dupuis dominates for Vikings
Another day, another strong outing for Triton ace Griffin Dupuis.
On Tuesday, the senior tossed a complete-game shutout with eight strikeouts, leading the Vikings to a 3-0 win over Whittier. Cole Piaseczynski had a two-run single in the sixth inning, and Connor Rumph with 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Up next for the Vikings (12-6) is rival Newburyport in the first round of the Bert Spofford Tournament on Saturday.
