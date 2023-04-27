Izzy Levasseur has been striking out batters at an alarming rate in the circle, but on Wednesday the Amesbury junior got it done at the plate.
In a 14-2 victory over Hamilton-Wenham, Levasseur went 2-for-5 with three runs scored, two home runs and three RBI. She also came on in relief after Alex Donnell pitched the first four innings with five strikeouts, and over two innings struck out five batters herself.
Lexi LeBlanc also blasted a homer, going 2-for-5 with three RBI, and sophomore Jordan Bennett had a pair of hits as well. The Redhawks (7-1) have a big matchup against Peabody on Saturday, and this before a huge CAL matchup against Triton on Monday.
Barbarick, Royals keep on winning
It’d be pretty hard to argue that Georgetown’s Ellie Barbarick hasn’t been the best newcomer on the local softball scene.
The eighth-grader has been simply incredible, and on Wednesday had another monster day to lead the Royals to a 17-0 win over Manchester-Essex. Barbarick went 3-for-3 with four runs scored and five RBI, and in the process blasted her fourth home run of the season.
Freshman pitcher Maddie Grant threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts over five innings for Georgetown (4-2), while also going 1-for-4 at the plate. Fellow freshman Ava Fair went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI, and Tayla Mariani went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI as well.
Pair of HRs power Triton
The Triton softball team rebounded from its first loss of the season in a nice way on Wednesday, picking up a solid, 5-3, win over a talented Reading team.
Leading the charge for the Vikings (6-1) were seniors Izzy Oldoni and Grace Romine, who both went 2-for-4 while each blasting a home run. Haleigh Harris (2-for-3) and Reghan Haley (2-for-3) each had a pair of hits, and Kyla Story went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
In the circle, sophomore Emma Penniman tossed a complete game with only one earned run and nine strikeouts.
Surette dishes out 8 assists!
Mary Surette put on a display of her elite vision on Wednesday.
The senior co-captain scored four goals and dished out an incredible eight assists, helping the Georgetown girls lacrosse team beat Malden Catholic, 16-6. Elsewhere, junior co-captain Molly Giguere led the offense with seven goals, Melania Molis scored three goals and Sam McClure was behind the other two.
In net, the Royals (5-2) turned to Katie Davies for a spot-start, and the freshman came up big with six saves.
