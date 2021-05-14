Greta Maurer was the hero on Friday afternoon, scoring the overtime game-winner to deliver Pentucket girls lacrosse a 12-11 win over CAL Baker power Manchester Essex.
Maurer's goal came shortly after goalie Jocelynn Alcantara made two big saves to preserve the tie, and with the win the young Pentucket squad now stands at 3-1 on the year.
Maurer led the team with four goals and five assists for nine points, and Lana Mickelson continued her great start with an eight point day, potting three goals with five assists. Sarah Graninger added two goals and Katie Drislane and Audrey Conover each had one in the dramatic win.
Clippers fall in OT
On the other side of the overtime spectrum, Newburyport boys lacrosse suffered its first loss of the year in a dramatic 9-8 defeat to Ipswich.
Zach Lever led the Clippers with three goals and an assist, Jon Groth had two goals, Jake Palma had a goal and an assist and freshman Colin McLoy won 18 of 22 faceoffs to repeatedly give Newburyport possession.
Newburyport (2-1) will now have about a week to prepare for its next game against Lynnfield on Friday. The team's game against Manchester Essex originally scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to a COVID issue in the Hornets' program.
Newburyport girls stay perfect
The Newburyport girls lacrosse team improved to 3-0 after riding a huge second quarter past Ipswich en route to a 19-6 win. The Clippers outscored the Tigers 8-0 in the second after leading only 3-1 at the end of the first, and Newburyport continued to stretch its lead from there.
Sam King led the offense with five goals and an assist, Izzy Rosa had four goals and two assists, Anna Affolter and Rita Cahalane had three goals each and Lily Pons had a goal and three assists. Newburyport will be at Manchester Essex next Tuesday.
Triton girls hold off Georgetown
The Triton girls lacrosse team jumped out to a big first half lead and was able to hold off Georgetown's second half comeback in Friday's 14-10 win. Kate Trojan led all scorers with seven goals, Chloe Connors had three goals and three assists, and Georgetown's Mary Surette had five goals to help the Royals outscore the Vikings 8-5 in the second half. Triton (2-2) has now won two straight and next faces Hamilton-Wenham on Thursday. Georgetown (0-2) will host Hamilton-Wenham first this coming Monday.
Amesbury boys lacrosse shut out in debut
Amesbury boys lacrosse's inaugural game will go down as a tough learning experience, as the Indians were shut out 16-0 by North Reading on Friday. The Indians, who are in their first varsity season and feature an extremely young roster, will be back in action at Triton next Tuesday.
Howard, Yim come through
After losing the first set of their second doubles match 2-6, Newburyport's duo of Nathaniel Howard and Austin Yim fought back to win the next sets 6-4 and 6-1 to win the match and clinch the 3-2 victory for the Newburyport boys tennis team. Newburyport also got wins from Will Smith at third singles (6-1, 6-3) and the team of Tommy Jahn and Finn Sullivan at first doubles (6-4, 6-4).
Clipper girls sweep again
The Newburyport girls tennis team continued its dominant start to the season with another 5-0 win, this time against Ipswich. All five positions won their matches in straight sets, with first singles star Caroline Schulson earning a hard fought 6-3, 7-5 win in the closest match of the day. Newburyport is now 3-0 on the year.
Four for Rubio
Emily Rubio set personal bests on the way to winning the long jump (16-6), high jump (5-4) and 400 hurdles (69.9, hand-timed PR) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay as Pentucket crushed Ipswich 103-38.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.