Port Girls Hockey out fast!
It’s two games and two wins this winter for the co-op Newburyport girls hockey team.
On Thursday, the Clippers opened their season with a solid 4-1 win over a Masconomet team the program was once co-opted with a few years back. Maggie Fitzgerald, Abby Stauss, Lainey Pare and Kiara Farrar scored the goals, and senior goalie Teagan Wilson was steady in net.
Then on Saturday, the Clippers improved to 2-0 with a 3-1 victory over Gloucester. After letting up an early goal, Jenna Oliver tied the game at 1-1 midway through the first period. She then got the game-winner for her second goal of the game early in the third, and Riley Freeman added the insurance a few minutes later.
So that’s two wins, seven goals and six different scorers so far for the Clippers.
Plenty of highlights for Pentucket Track
The Pentucket girls indoor track team has a lot of positives to build upon after their opening meet at the Winter Festival over the weekend.
The Panthers had five finishers inside the top-3, with Delaney Meagher in the high jump (1st, 5-2), Sydney Trout in the 55-meter (2nd, 7.61), Meaghan Grenham in the 55-hurdles (3rd, 9.65), Sage Smith in the 55-meter (3rd, 7.74) and the team of Trout, Smith, Kayla Murphy and Reese Gallant in the 4x200 (2nd, 1:52.08).
And elsewhere, Gallant added a fourth in the 55-meter (7.79), Riley Bucco placed fifth in the shot put (28-10), Libby Murphy took eighth in the mile (5:54.10) and Wynter Smith earned sixth in the 55-hurdles (9.82) and eighth in the high jump (4-7).
Triton wrestling sweeps quad
The Triton wrestling team has started its season a perfect 3-0 after sweeping a quad-meet over the weekend against North Middlesex, Wellesley and Bedford/Acton-Boxborough.
In the opening match against North Middlesex, newcomer Amir Alami came back from down 8-1 to earn a second-period pin at 160. That helped the Vikings earn a 48-33 victory, as did pins from Sam Imlach (113), Lucas Bistany (145), Douglas Aylward (195), Ashton Wonson (220) and Tony Sforza (HVY).
Against Wellesley, 126-pounder Boston Record pinned his opponent in just 15 seconds to help lift the Vikings to a 54-24 win. Sophomore newcomers Braiden Eastman (152) and Anthony Navaroli (170) also won by fall to pick up their first varsity victories.
Finally, Triton ended the day with a 54-29 win over Bedford. Aiden Quinn was the story of the match, fighting off his back three times before pinning his opponent in the second period. For the day, Aylward went 3-0 between 180 and 195, and Wonson was also 3-0 at 220.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.