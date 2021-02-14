One day after Triton hockey won four games in five days to ensure itself at least a share of the Cape Ann League title, Newburyport responded by taking care of its own business, locking up it's share of the title with a 2-1 win over North Reading in Sunday's season finale.
Tied 1-1 late in the third period, Newburyport scored the game-winning goal with just over three minutes to remaining. Ryan Archer had the winner on assists from Colin Richmond and Owen Spence, and Richmond scored Newburyport's first goal on assists from Jon Groth and Spence.
Newburyport finishes the regular season 8-1-1 and will earn a first-round bye in the CAL Hockey Tournament. The Clippers' semifinal opponent, date and time will be determined in the coming days.
Pentucket hockey draws finale
Pentucket hockey finished its regular season schedule with a barnburner against Lynnfield, scoring three goals in the final minutes to force overtime before pulling out a 4-4 tie.
Pentucket was led by Richie Hardy, who had two goals and an assist, and by Jack Stewart, who had a goal and two assists. Carson Purcell also had a goal, Nolan Gorski and Nolan Cole each had assists and Ben Guertin made 20 saves in net.
Pentucket finishes its regular season 3-5-2 and will now await its first round matchup in the CAL Hockey Tournament.
Newburyport girls hockey falls to Winthrop
The Newburyport girls hockey team went toe to toe with the top team in the Northeastern Hockey League on Saturday but were unable to get the win, as Winthrop edged the Clippers 1-0 to snap Newburyport's three-game winning streak.
Eighth grader Allie Bell made 14 saves in the loss for Newburyport as the Clippers fell to 6-3-1 on the season.
