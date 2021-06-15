Having assured themselves of at least a share of the CAL Kinney title with Saturday's big overtime win against Triton, Newburyport boys lacrosse made sure to avoid a big letdown by throttling North Reading 12-2 in Monday's regular season finale to lock down the title outright.
Newburyport overcame a somewhat slow start, leading 2-0 after the first, to seize control in the second and third quarters. The Clippers led 7-0 at the half and 12-0 after three thanks in large part to the team's total dominance of the faceoff circle, with Colin McLoy and Ty Foley combining to go a perfect 18 for 18 on the dot.
Newburyport got great defensive performances by Jack Hadden, Jeff Thurston, freshman Gus Webster and goalie Ryan Portalla, and Ryan Cottone (3 goals, 2 assists), Kennedy Heath (3 goals, 1 assist) and Zach Lever (1 goal, 2 assists) led the way offensively.
Newburyport wraps up its regular season at 11-1 and should earn one of the top seeds in the upcoming MIAA tournament.
Amesbury softball finishes undefeated
The Amesbury softball team concluded its historic and dominant regular season with a 14-0 shutout of Triton on Monday. Olivia DeLong pitched a five-inning complete-game shutout, allowing one hit while striking out 14, and Ella Bezanson had a monster day at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double, triple and home run while driving in five runs.
Another perfect regular season for Clipper girls
Newburyport girls lacrosse concluded its third undefeated regular season in four seasons — albeit this time under unusual circumstances — with its 20-7 win over North Reading on Monday. The Clippers blew the game open early and led 10-4 after the first quarter and cruised to victory from there.
Sam King had one of her most productive games of the season with six goals and two assists, Emily Fuller had four goals and Izzy Rosa had four assists.
Newburyport (12-0) should now be a top seed in the upcoming state tournament.
Lindholm leads Triton baseball
Triton senior Brady Lindholm enjoyed one of the best games of his career to help lead the Vikings past Amesbury 6-3 in Monday's regular season finale. Lindholm went 4 for 5 with a run and an RBI, and brother Ryan Lindholm went 1 for 2 with two RBI to help power the offense.
In addition, Cael Kohan allowed two runs and had five strikeouts over four innings to earn the win, and Cole Daniels allowed one run over three innings for the save. Amesbury was led at the plate by Jake Harring (3 for 4, 2 runs) and Shea Cucinotta (2 for 4, 2 RBI).
Triton finishes the regular season 8-7 while Amesbury (8-6) wraps up its schedule Tuesday against Georgetown.
Mickelson, Conover's big day
Pentucket girls lacrosse bounced back from its tough overtime loss against North Reading with a big 17-7 win over Lynnfield to wrap up the regular season. Lana Mickelson and Audrey Conover each scored five goals and Charlene Basque added four as Pentucket finished the regular season 8-4 overall.
Turpin brothers pace Pentucket
Ben and Joe Turpin enjoyed career days for Pentucket boys lacrosse, with Ben scoring six goals and an assist while Joe had a goal and three assists in their team's 10-7 win over Lynnfield Monday. Pentucket finishes the regular season 7-5 and will now await its seeding in the state tournament.
