After three long years since the last Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic was played in 2019, Tourney Directors Rich Napolitano and Rick Gorman report that the tournament is back for its ninth year and will be returning to Merrimack College.
Both the girls and boys tournaments will be played at the college, and will utilize the Hammel Court and the Lawlor Arena over the three-day event. The Classic will take place on December 27, 28 and 30 during the break between Christmas and New Year’s.
The annual scholarship and Hall of Fame banquet will also be held on the Merrimack campus as a brunch on Sunday, December 18 in the College’s Sakowich Student Center. At the banquet, 16 Commonwealth Motors Scholars and this year’s inductees into the Greater Lawrence Christmas Tournament Hall of Fame will be announced. The first class of the Hall of Fame was announced in 2019 and they were the boy’s and girl’s tourney’s original founders, Bob Licare, Will Hixon, John Kelleher, Mimi Hyde and Jim Tildsley.
“We are excited and grateful to Athletic Director Jeremy Gibson and his team that Merrimack College has invited us back and we look forward to having both the boys and girls playing under the same roof once again,” said Napolitano. “It will be an opportunity for the players and coaches to experience playing on college courts and a great chance for our community to celebrate this great holiday event once again. And we are also happy to welcome new tourney participants Haverhill and Natick in the girls division as well as Beverly and Newburyport in the boys division.”
For the boys tournament, the seedings are as followed: 1. Central Catholic, 2. Beverly, 3. Andover, 4. Lawrence, 5. St. John’s Prep, 6. Methuen, 7. Newburyport and 8. North Andover.
For the girls, the seedings will be: 1. Andover, 2. Natick, 3. Central Catholic, 4. Pentucket, 5. Westford Academy, 6. North Andover, 7. Methuen and 8. Haverhill.
So the Newburyport boys will open its tournament against Beverly on Hammel Court at 1:30 p.m. It will be a great test for first-year coach Mark Elmendorf’s team, who graduated a talented senior class a year ago and now get to test their metal against bigger Merrimack Valley foes.
The Pentucket girls, on the other hand, should be considered serious contenders to win the tournament. The Panthers are slated to return five of their six top scorers from a year ago in Abby Dube (13.0 ppg, 53 3s), Gabby Bellacqua (9.8 ppg), Alyssa Thompson (8.1 ppg, 19 3s), Audrey Conover (5.1 ppg) and Ava DiBurro (4.6 ppg), which helped the program reach the Division 2 Round of 16 a year ago.
Pentucket will open its Christmas tourney run against Westford Academy at Lawler Arena at 4:15 p.m.
White slated at No. 17
A local face is still projected to go in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft.
In a recent mock draft released by Baseball America, Rowley native Thomas White was projected to go at No. 17 overall to the Baltimore Orioles. The 6-foot-4, hard-throwing lefty pitcher is currently a senior at Phillips Andover Academy, and is committed to play his college baseball at powerhouse Vanderbilt.
But, if White ends up going in the top half of the first round as projected, it may be tough to say “no” to the MLB and what will most likely be a seven-figure signing bonus.
