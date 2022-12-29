The dominance of the Newburyport girls basketball team in the Institution For Savings Holiday Tournament has continued.
After crushing rival Triton in the opening round on Tuesday, the Clippers claimed their seventh straight tournament title with a 59-26 win over Ipswich Wednesday night. You would have to go back to the 2014-15 season to find the last time the Clippers didn’t walk away with gold at the annual holiday tournament.
Both Emma Foley and Deirdre McElhinney led the way with 14 points, with McElhinney connecting on three 3s. Olivia McDonald added 6 points on a pair of 3s, and Makenna Ward also finished with 6 points.
Newburyport (5-0) led 28-2 after the first quarter and 43-6 at halftime. It’s also the second straight game the Clippers have outscored their opponent in the first quarter alone.
In the consolation game, Hamilton-Wenham defeated Triton, 53-42. Caitlin Frary had a fantastic day for Vikings (1-4), finishing with 20 points on four 3s. Olivia Kiricoples added 10 points, and Isabella Basile chipped in 6.
Triton wins shootout to reach Lions Cup Final
Plans for the Wes Rollins statue outside Triton Regional may be in discussion right now.
The senior goalie was simply phenomenal Wednesday night, making four saves in a shootout to lead the Vikings to a 3-2 victory (2-1 in shootout) over Chelmsford in the first round of the Lions Cup. Triton will now play Danvers in the tournament finals Friday night at 7 p.m. from the Chelmsford Forum.
Trailing 2-1 after the first period thanks to a goal from Alex Pasquini, Triton (2-1-0) tied it up in the second when Gavin Colby found the back of the net. The score would stay tied through regulation and overtime, forcing the two teams into a shootout.
The Vikings shot first, and got a goal from Connor Rumph to take an early lead.
Rollins made two straight saves, but Chelmsford tied it at 1-1 after the third round. However, freshman Colin Fidler stepped up in the fourth round and scored to make it 2-1 Triton, and two straight saves from Rollins clinched the dramatic victory.
Pentucket 4x800 qualifies for Divisionals
The Pentucket boys indoor track team competed at the MSTCA Distance Classic on Wednesday, and came away with a highlight. The 4x800 team of Tommy Sunkenberg, Isaac Rigoli,
Stratton Seymour and Braeden Roche crossed the finish line in 8:55.29, which qualified the team to compete at Divisionals later in the season.
