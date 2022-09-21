Huge win for Port FH
Monday afternoon, the Newburyport field hockey team did something the program hadn’t accomplished in quite some time. Led by goals from Delaney Woekel, Ciara Geraghty and Morgan Valeri, the Clippers were able to earn a massive 3-1 win over a strong Manchester-Essex team. The Hornets were undefeated on the young season, and are fresh off a run to the Division 4 semifinals last fall.
So just how big of a win was it for Newburyport?
The great CAL website MAScores has records dating back to 2012, and during a 10-year stretch from 2012-21 Manchester-Essex owned a 10-0-1 record against the Clippers. The only non-win was a 0-0 tie during the 2014 season.
Newburyport’s last win over the Hornets, before Monday, is still unknown.
Greenblott can’t be stopped
A returning scoring leader from a year ago, Alexis Greenblott is off to an incredibly torrid pace to start the fall season for the Newburyport girls soccer team. The sophomore scored three times in Tuesday’s 4-2 win over Manchester-Essex — her second hat-trick of the year — and now sits at nine goals through just six games. Deirdre McElhinney assisted on two of the goals in the win for the Clippers (5-1).
Freshman Aoife Tykulsky added a goal — her fourth of the season — as well as an assist.
Vikings still undefeated!
Returning Daily News Golf MVP Ricky Gardella led the way with 34 points, as Triton took down Lynnfield, 147-128, on Tuesday. Braeden McDonald added 27 points and Connor Houlihan chipped in 25, as the Vikings (9-0) remain undefeated on the season and are in first place in the CAL Kinney standings.
Brooks wastes no time
It’s been a gret start to the season for the Newburyport boys soccer team, and on Tuesdeay Jamie Brooks wasted no time getting his teammates fired up. The senior took a pass from James Forrest-Hay and scored just two minutes into the game, highlighting the team’s 5-0 win over Manchester-Essex.
Forrest-Hay, Henry Acton, Bodie Godtfredsen and Caelan Twichell also found the back of the net for the Clippers (5-0), who unsurprisingly sit atop the CAL Kinney standings.
It’s all Dwight
The Pentucket field hockey team took down Georgetown, 1-0, on Monday. Returning Daily News All-Star Haley Dwight scored the game-winning goal in the first half on an assist from Katherine Flaherty, and goalie Zoey Wegrzyn made four saves.
Thrill of the Kill
Tuesday evening turned out to be another strong showing for the Newburyport volleyball outside and middle hitters. Viive Godtfredsen led the way with 14 kills, Lily LeDuc added 10 and Sophia Messina chipped in 6 to lead the Clippers to a 3-1 win over Lynnfield (18-25, 27-25, 25-22, 25-15).
Messina also added 4 aces for the Clippers (5-1), but in the serving department it was Beatrice Cortecci leading the charge with 8 aces.
