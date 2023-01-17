The Newburyport girls basketball team stayed perfect on the year with a dominating 62-26 win over Georgetown on Monday.
The Clippers (11-0) saw nine different players score, and were led by senior captain Emma Foley’s 16 points. Deirdre McElhinney chipped in 9 points, Elizabeth Metsker and Brela Pavao each had 8 and both Makenna Ward and Olivia Foley finished with 6.
For the Royals (6-4), Marley Morrison shouldered the bulk of the scoring with 16 points on a pair of 3s.
Panthers explode in 2nd half
After 16 minutes, it looked like things could go either way as the Pentucket girls basketball team was all tied up with Ipswich, 16-16.
But after the break, the Panthers found an extra gear.
Senior captain Alyssa Thompson drained four 3s and finished with a team-high 22 points, as Pentucket pulled away in the second half to earn a comfortable 54-31 win. Fellow captains Audrey Conover and Abby Dube each had 10 points for the Panthers (8-3), who will be at Triton on Friday night.
Pipan Power
The Pentucket boys basketball team appears to have a solid young player on its roster in Matthew Pipan.
On Monday, the sophomore drilled four 3s and finished with a team-high 16 points to lead the Panthers to a 54-46 victory over Ipswich. Peter Hart chipped in 11 points, Cole Vuylsteke added 9 and Max MacDonald finished with 8.
Mighty Marengi
The result wasn’t there for the Triton hockey team Monday afternoon, but Gavin Marengi still had himself a game.
The sophomore goalie stopped an impressive 38 shots, but the Viking offense couldn’t find the back of the net themselves in what ended up being a 3-0 non-league lose to Billerica. It was only a 1-0 game midway through the third period before Billerica added a power play goal and an empty-netter in the closing seconds.
Triton will get back into CAL play when they travel to play Pentucket on Wednesday.
